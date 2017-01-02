* * * IMMEDIATE RELEASE * * *
Contact: Isaac Grimm, [email protected], 802-272-0882
MEDIA ADVISORY:
Day 1 at the State House: Calling for a People’s Agenda
What: Leaders from a diverse group of grassroots organizations will call on lawmakers to make
a “People’s Agenda” a key legislative priority in order to meet the needs of our communities in these challenging times.
When: Opening Day of the Vermont Legislature. Wednesday, January 4, 2017
12:00pm – 12:30pm – Press Conference and Rally on State House steps
2:00pm – 3:30pm - Public Forum: “Towards A People’s Agenda in Vermont” at Christ Episcopal
Church
Where:
Noon - Press Conference will be held on State House steps, Montpelier
2pm – Public Forum will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St, Montpelier.
Who: Press conference invited speakers include include: Lt. Governor-elect David Zuckerman,
Senator-elect Debbie Ingram, Ebony Nyoni – Black Lives Matter VT, James Ehlers – Lake
Champlain International, Sarah Launderville – Vermont Center of Independent Living, Max
Barrows – Green Mountain Self-Advocates, Mari Cordes – Rights & Democracy.
Public Forum will Include special presentation from Paul Cillo of Public Assets Institute on a
Framework For Progress.
Participants of other organizations include:
Black Lives Matter VT, Disability Rights Vermont, Green Mountain Labor Council – AFL-CIO,
Justice for All, Green Mountain Self Advocates, Lake Champlain International, Rights &
Democracy VT, the Vermont Center For Independent Living, the Vermont Workers’ Center, the
Peace & Justice Center, Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform, Voices for Vermont’s Children
and Vermont Interfaith Action.
###
Rights and Democracy to hold rally at opening day of the Legislature
* * * IMMEDIATE RELEASE * * *
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
