Rights and Democracy to hold rally at opening day of the Legislature

* * * IMMEDIATE RELEASE * * *

Contact: Isaac Grimm, [email protected] , 802-272-0882

MEDIA ADVISORY:

Day 1 at the State House: Calling for a People’s Agenda

What: ​Leaders from a diverse group of grassroots organizations will call on lawmakers to make

a “People’s Agenda” a key legislative priority in order to meet the needs of our communities in these challenging times.

When:​ ​Opening Day of the Vermont Legislature. Wednesday, January 4, 2017

12:00pm – 12:30pm​ – Press Conference and Rally on State House steps

2:00pm – 3:30pm ​- Public Forum: “Towards A People’s Agenda in Vermont” at Christ Episcopal

Church

Where:

Noon -​ Press Conference will be held on State House steps, Montpelier

2pm​ – Public Forum will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St, Montpelier.

Who:​ Press conference invited speakers include include: Lt. Governor-elect David Zuckerman,

Senator-elect Debbie Ingram, Ebony Nyoni – Black Lives Matter VT, James Ehlers – Lake

Champlain International, Sarah Launderville – Vermont Center of Independent Living, Max

Barrows – Green Mountain Self-Advocates, Mari Cordes – ​Rights & Democracy.

Public Forum will Include special presentation from Paul Cillo of Public Assets Institute on a

Framework For Progress.

Participants of other organizations include:

Black Lives Matter VT, Disability Rights Vermont, Green Mountain Labor Council – AFL-CIO,

Justice for All, Green Mountain Self Advocates, Lake Champlain International, Rights &

Democracy VT, the Vermont Center For Independent Living, the Vermont Workers’ Center, the

Peace & Justice Center, Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform, Voices for Vermont’s Children

and Vermont Interfaith Action.

###