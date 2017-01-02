Governor-Elect Phil Scott’s Public Appearance Schedule for the week of January 2

Governor-Elect Phil Scott’s Public Appearance Schedule: 12/31/16 -1/7/16
Monday, January 2
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Interview with Bill Sayre on Common Sense Radio
Listen in the Waterbury area on WDEV, 550 AM
Tuesday, January 3
7:45-8:00 AM
Call-In: WNYV Radio
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM.
Wednesday, January 4
7:50-8:00 AM
Call-In: WCVR Radio “Morning Show with Ray Kimball”
Listen in the Randolph area at 1320 AM, or online at www.realcountry1320.com.
10:00 AM
Preside over Vermont State Senate Opening Session
Senate Chamber, State House, Montpelier
Thursday, January 5
1:30 PM
Swearing in ceremony followed by Governor’s Inaugural Address
State House, 115 State Street, Montpelier
4:00 – 4:30 PM (Approximate)
Swearing in ceremony for Governor’s cabinet
State House, 115 State Street, Montpelier
Friday, January 6
12:00 – 1:15 PM
Vermont Chamber of Commerce Economic Conference
Hilton Burlington 60 Battery Street, Burlington, VT
Saturday, January 7
7:30 – 11:00 PM
“Celebrate Vermont Gala” (Tickets Required)
Army Aviation Support Facility, 1238 Airport Parkway South Burlington, VT 05403
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.