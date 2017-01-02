 

Governor-Elect Phil Scott’s Public Appearance Schedule for the week of January 2

Governor-Elect Phil Scott’s Public Appearance Schedule: 12/31/16 -1/7/16

Monday, January 2

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Interview with Bill Sayre on Common Sense Radio
Listen in the Waterbury area on WDEV, 550 AM

Tuesday, January 3

7:45-8:00 AM
Call-In: WNYV Radio
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM.

Wednesday, January 4

7:50-8:00 AM
Call-In: WCVR Radio “Morning Show with Ray Kimball”
Listen in the Randolph area at 1320 AM, or online at www.realcountry1320.com.

10:00 AM
Preside over Vermont State Senate Opening Session
Senate Chamber, State House, Montpelier

Thursday, January 5

1:30 PM
Swearing in ceremony followed by Governor’s Inaugural Address
State House, 115 State Street, Montpelier

4:00 – 4:30 PM (Approximate)
Swearing in ceremony for Governor’s cabinet
State House, 115 State Street, Montpelier

Friday, January 6

12:00 – 1:15 PM
Vermont Chamber of Commerce Economic Conference
Hilton Burlington 60 Battery Street, Burlington, VT

Saturday, January 7

7:30 – 11:00 PM
“Celebrate Vermont Gala” (Tickets Required)
Army Aviation Support Facility, 1238 Airport Parkway South Burlington, VT 05403

