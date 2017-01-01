John Klar: Freedom of religion, not freedom from religion

Editor’s note: This commentary is by John Klar, a Vermont grass-fed beef and sheep farmer, and an attorney and pastor who lives in Irasburg.In his 1991 book, “A History of Knowledge,” Charles Van Doren describes our American system of constitutional governance this way: “The Constitution is a piece of paper. It cannot fight for itself. If Americans do not believe in it, it will become mere paper. Most Americans wholeheartedly accept the Constitution as the law of the land. They may disagree about everything else. But they know they must not intentionally and knowingly act unconstitutionally. … Not to do so is to challenge the basis of American government: the Constitution has no protection except the people’s belief in it.” (pp. 76-77).
My, but things have changed. I am shocked how little Americans today (especially our youth, and many liberals who are intolerant and very far from liberal) even understand the United States Constitution, let alone “believe” in it. This document is our creed, yet we are abandoning ourselves, our history and culture, and our bulwark against tyranny — we are losing our belief.
I might use attacks on people who display the Confederate flag as an example of ignorance of the First Amendment; or blind calls to ban or regulate firearms with absolutely no regard — not even token acknowledgement — for the Second Amendment. But I write to you from France, which prides itself on its secular success in sterilizing public life from religion. But what is the difference between freedom “of” religion and freedom “from” religion, and why is it that our Constitution guaranteed the former and prohibits the latter?
My daughter, studying here in France, assures me that erasing religious observance from public life is a “good” thing, because then no one is offended. I am aghast. The opposite is true, as I will now seek to persuade.
Contrary to modern secular mythology, spirituality has been perhaps the largest impetus for social justice throughout history. Buddhists oppose caste systems and support nationalist movements that liberate colonized people; Christians led the American effort for the abolition of slavery, as well as many other social movements; Jews were the first to maintain that man was responsible for how he treated others. Then there’s that Gandhi guy. As Mr. Van Doren concludes (p. 24): “it is a curious but undeniable fact that all of the great teachers and founders of religions whose doctrines come down to us were … rebels, revolutionaries who fought against the interests and powers of their times.” Let’s add, for the Christians, Martin Luther, Martin Luther King Jr., and John F Kennedy; and for the Muslims, Mohammed Ali and Malcolm X. All of their public expressions were infused with their faith — would we silence them now?
As we seek the zenith of self-affirmation and (supposed) self-expression, shall we really encourage the expression of self identity via pink hair, short skirts, transgender freedom, and ubiquitous piercings, even as we eclipse the burka, crucifix and yamaka?
What we are being told is that multiculturalism is a failure: that people from different social, cultural and religious backgrounds cannot coexist unless they stifle that part of humanity — Spirit — which is the core of what most makes us human. And if we are to extinguish spirit, then why not Confederate flags, or moral views that differ, or political ideologies that vary? — after all, Republicans and Democrats ought all to be stifled so that no one will be offended. It is obvious why Thomas Jefferson ensconced the freedoms of religion and speech when he penned the First Amendment.
Russia has attempted a state-imposed atheism; China as well. If we abandon faith in the liberties assured by our Constitution, will we not continue to devolve into an Orwellian police state, necessary to “keep the peace”? The futility, and hypocrisy, of such efforts should be quite obvious in America: As we seek the zenith of self-affirmation and (supposed) self-expression, shall we really encourage the expression of self identity via pink hair, short skirts, transgender freedom, and ubiquitous piercings, even as we eclipse the burka, crucifix and yamaka? These latter “expressions” of identity go to the very soul of what it means to be human, of how billions of people have expressed their identity, for thousands of years. Verboten in Amerika?
How is our government to distinguish secular calls for feeding the poor, providing health care for all or combatting racism from those grounded in or inspired by religious teachings or spiritual belief? Deepak Chopra has written that all human beings yearn for a relationship with the divine (e.g., “How to Know God,” Deepak Chopra). How is any society to sift out the spiritual/religious from the moral, or are all moral values to be prohibited in the name of harmony? If the prevailing moral view is Darwinian evolution, shall we all adhere to a dog-eat-dog determinism — what does “evolution” have to say as a moral value, unless it is that eugenics is acceptable, that racism and sexism are “natural”? Aren’t men stronger physically and therefore superior — what moral ground will argue differently, if survivalism is our measure? Are we but beasts, as we increasingly equate ourselves with animals?
Scientists themselves understand the limits of science. Science can tell us how fast the bullet was going when it struck JFK’s skull, but has very little to offer about why humans assassinate, wage war or orchestrate genocide — or why they shouldn’t. In a January 1990 letter entitled “Preserving and Cherishing the Earth,” Carl Sagan and other noted scientists asserted that “The historical record makes clear that religious teaching, example, and leadership are powerfully able to influence personal conduct and commitment …” Efforts to inhibit the free expression of these influences are efforts to lead us toward darkness, hopelessness and misunderstanding.
I believe global warming caused by humans is real, and evident. But without a common moral compass — perhaps even transcending faiths — humanity will not act to stop it. If we look to Darwin (a professed Christian), we learn nothing — if we survive, or destroy the planet, we will have proved his “theory” either way — survival of the fittest. If we lack the morality for consensus, we will perish by very virtue of our collective immorality. We thus face a new “theory”: survival of the most moral.
Recent efforts in Glover to ban Halloween on the pretense that some people are offended only highlight the truth of my points — is the school extinguishing a secular holiday to appease Christian zealots, so that later it can ban Christmas and Easter in the name of equality? Who are these nebulous “people” who are offended by Halloween? It appears more citizens were offended by its elimination. But to remove religious or other observance because of others’ religions is tautological and absurd. Our American “creed” — our erstwhile “faith” — has been that all are free to worship as they see fit. Satanists and Wiccans are everywhere, and they are free to seek those avenues in America. I have strongly argued in this column against screening Muslims for admission into the country as a dismal abandonment of our hard-won liberties.
In the America that has lost (or forgotten) its faith, people who display a Confederate flag are attacked; people who burn the American flag are attacked; people who hold moral views are condemned hatefully; our freedoms to travel and assemble are under threat; the right to defend one’s home is denigrated as if the Constitution is just a pesky piece of paper that gets in the way. Everywhere we devolve into the visceral instead of the rational, even as we shrug off government intrusions into our privacy, aided by overly influential corporations and a burgeoning police state. We were once the world’s “melting pot” of different peoples: Now we seem only to be melting down the principles that enabled that greatness.
