Islene Runningdeer: A win-win idea for moms and kids

"In the era that sees the regretful dwindling of independent news sources, VTDigger provides a badly needed service to Vermont, by bring analysis and transparency to the crucial issues of the day. This is something that is NOT being offered by local daily papers, like the resource-constrained Times Argus or the hobbled Burlington Free Press. VTDigger is destined for a Pulitzer Prize, given the quality and seriousness of their coverage. Keep on!"

– John Wagner, Montpelier