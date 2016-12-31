 

Armed suicidal man in standoff with Montpelier police

Dec. 31, 2016, 5:42 pm by Leave a Comment

Montpelier police are asking residents of Parkside and Upper Hubbard Park drives to remain in their hopes.

The man has made suicidal threats and may be armed.

The Vermont State Police tactical services and the Crisis Negotiation Unit are assisting the Montpelier Police Department.

Police say updates will be provided.

