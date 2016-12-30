YWP: ‘I Believe’

About the Young Writers Project

Charlotte Lau, a high school senior from Colchester, writes about how what a person believes in can change with time. “Sometimes I believe in magic. Sometimes I don’t,” Charlotte writes. “Sometimes I wonder if believing in magic is what magic is.” Charlotte read this piece at Young Writers Project’s fall conference at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier.

I Believe

By Charlotte Lau

Click below to hear Charlotte read her work.



I believe hard work gets yousomewhere in life, even though it maynot be the place you want to be. I believesomewhere is better than nowhere butnowhere is such a wonderful place so itshouldn’t be neglected as an option. I believe thelast thing I always say to my parents is,“Love you!” just in case they forgot. I’malways scared they’ll forget. I believe intaking things for granted and forgettinghow good things are until they aren’t anymore.I believe in words and the impact they haveso I want my words tobe the ones I want to be remembered andnot ones I regret. I most definitely believe in regret.I believe in its power and the ways it snatches you up andtwirls you in misery until the worldis a blur of nothingness. Sometimes I believe in magic.Sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I wonder if believingin magic is what magic is. Most days that’s not enough.When I was a kid, I believed, after watching amovie, climbing beneathmy blankets would get me somewhere…anywhere.Maybe even Narnia. I didn’t have a wardrobegrowing up. I wish simply believingis how anyone can go anywhere; how I cango anywhere and do anything. Unfortunatelythat’s not how real life works. NowI believe hard work can get yousomewhere in life, even though it maynot be the place you want to be. I believesomewhere is better than nowhere butnowhere is such a wonderful place. Somedays I long for nowhere and I wonder ifbelieving is enough to get there.

