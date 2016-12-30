Winter Healthier Living Workshop at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Helps Patients Manage Chronic Pain

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Dec. 29, 2016
Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]
BENNINGTON, VT–December 29, 2016–Living with a chronic pain is never easy or straightforward. The Healthier Living Workshop—a free, fun, and interactive six-week educational program in southern Vermont—can help patients manage symptoms and gain skills to live their best life possible every day.
Registration for the winter session is open now. The workshop is scheduled 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, February 2 – March 9, 2017 at the Vermont Department of Health, 324 Main Street, Room 180, Bennington. Sessions are confidential, and family and supportive friends are welcome.
The Healthier Living Workshops were created by Stanford University and are sponsored through a grant from the Vermont Blueprint for Health. Certified leaders offer sessions packed with ideas participants can use to stay optimistic; cope with loss, frustrations, and fear; manage pain; de-stress, relax, and beat fatigue; reduce depression; and improve self-confidence. Participants set their own goals, and learn to improve communication with medical team members and loved ones, increase activity, improve nutrition, feel better, and take an active role in their care.
Participants also make valuable connections with others coping with similar challenges and receive a free resource book and relaxation CD that offer even more information about the topics discussed. Many who’ve taken the workshop have called them “truly life-changing.” Those interested in attending should contact Kathy Dockum, regional coordinator, at 802-440-4098 or [email protected].
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
