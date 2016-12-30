Winter Healthier Living Workshop at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Helps Patients Manage Chronic Pain

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Dec. 29, 2016

BENNINGTON, VT–December 29, 2016–Living with a chronic pain is never easy or straightforward. The Healthier Living Workshop—a free, fun, and interactive six-week educational program in southern Vermont—can help patients manage symptoms and gain skills to live their best life possible every day.

Registration for the winter session is open now. The workshop is scheduled 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, February 2 – March 9, 2017 at the Vermont Department of Health, 324 Main Street, Room 180, Bennington. Sessions are confidential, and family and supportive friends are welcome.

The Healthier Living Workshops were created by Stanford University and are sponsored through a grant from the Vermont Blueprint for Health. Certified leaders offer sessions packed with ideas participants can use to stay optimistic; cope with loss, frustrations, and fear; manage pain; de-stress, relax, and beat fatigue; reduce depression; and improve self-confidence. Participants set their own goals, and learn to improve communication with medical team members and loved ones, increase activity, improve nutrition, feel better, and take an active role in their care.

Participants also make valuable connections with others coping with similar challenges and receive a free resource book and relaxation CD that offer even more information about the topics discussed. Many who’ve taken the workshop have called them “truly life-changing.” Those interested in attending should contact Kathy Dockum, regional coordinator, at 802-440-4098 or [email protected].