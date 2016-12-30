VTDigger launches updated campaign finance database

We have relaunched our updated campaign finance database with a new interface, and aggregated donor and candidate information from 2009 to through the November 4, 2016 filing period.

Check it out here.

This searchable database is designed to give readers access to information about how much donors have given and how much candidates have received over the past four election cycles.

The new and improved VTDigger database features summary displays of total amounts raised per candidate per cycle and easy to understand graphs that show how much was raised from businesses and individuals.

Each candidate page includes complete donor lists that show the total amount given by donor. Each contributor is linked to a separate page with information about who a donor has given to and how much was contributed since 2009.

The VTDigger campaign finance database is the only resource for independently verified, historical donor and candidate records.

INDEPENDENT VERIFICATION

In addition to loading the information from the filed reports, the VTDigger staff has verified the data for the top candidates for governor and lieutenant governor: Sue Minter, Phil Scott and Randy Brock and David Zuckerman. This verification is complete through the Nov. 4 reporting period.

Verification was important to present accurate, consistent data. Verified data is free of duplicate donors, and presents donor totals using a consistent methodology.

In normalizing the data, VTDigger interns and staff eliminated duplicate donor IDs, and totaled itemized donations. Information from the Nov. 22 and Dec. 15 filing dates will be added to this database in the coming weeks.

FOLLOW THE MONEY

The purpose of this project is to allow Vermonters and everyone concerned with the influence of money in politics to be able to have an at-a-glance overview of how much and what kind of funds are flowing into and through Vermont. The detail in the historical donor lists gives users information who the moneyed players are.

MORE FEATURES

There will be more information presented in the coming months, including PAC and party information, business connections, and an integration of this information into our news stories. We appreciate all feedback on this project.

Readers, donors and candidates are encouraged to explore the database. If errors are found, please report them using the “report an error” link at the bottom of the page.

PROJECT FUNDERS

VTDigger’s campaign finance database has been funded in part by the Lintilhac Foundation, the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation, and the Knight Foundation.