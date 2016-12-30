Regional Prevention Partnerships of Rutland to hold Community Meeting on Substance Abuse Prevention

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

December 29, 2016

Rutland, VT-A community collaborative has been recently formed to help strengthen and support substance abuse prevention initiatives in Rutland County. Regional Prevention Partnerships (RPP) of Rutland, in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health (VDH) and other community partners, want to help shape what substance abuse prevention will look like in Rutland County. Their intent is to strengthen and increase substance abuse prevention capacity and implement evidence-based strategies to reduce underage and binge drinking in persons 12-20 of age, and reduce prescription drug abuse and marijuana use in persons 12-25 of age.

RPP invites the public to be part of this important conversation at their first work group meeting on Tuesday, January 17, from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Vermont Department of Health Conference Room 266, in the Asa Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland. They are looking for help from the public in establishing a sustainable substance abuse prevention network. There will also be a review of the RPP grant and an open discussion on what substance abuse strategies would unfold in Rutland.

A light lunch will be provided.

Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 802.776.5515 by Tuesday, January 10.

For more information contact Emily Oswald Cummings, Rutland Prevention Partnerships Coordinator, 802.776.5515 or [email protected]