Green Mountain Transit General Manager Karen Walton Resigns

News Release — Green Mountain Transit
Dec. 23, 2016
Contact:
Chapin Kaynor, GMT Board Chair
[email protected]
(802) 324-1254.
￼￼
Vermont | December 23, 2016 – The Green Mountain Transit (GMT) Leadership Committee announces with regret the resignation of GMT General Manager Karen Walton.
The Leadership Committee is very thankful for Karen Walton’s work for GMT and the many accomplishments under her leadership. Chapin Kaynor, Chair of the GMT Board said “During Ms. Walton’s two years leading GMT, the organization has reached many long-term goals and established the infrastructure needed to provide high quality service to the riders of northwestern and central Vermont including completion of the downtown transit center in Burlington, and the bus location technology that lets users track their buses in real time through the RouteShout mobile app.”
Catherine Dimitruk, Board member from Franklin County said “Ms. Walton was able to revamp our management systems to save money in many areas resulting in lower costs for communities and better service for riders–all without raising fares.”
Ms. Walton also helped negotiate a new union contract for drivers in the rural areas served by GMT and a five year contract for urban drivers.
Karen Walton’s last day will be January 20, 2017. Mark Sousa, GMT’s Assistant General Manager will serve as Interim General Manager starting January 21, 2017 while the Board works on a transition plan.
GMT: The mission of GMT is to promote and operate safe, convenient, accessible, innovative and sustainable public transportation services in the northwest and central Vermont regions that reduces congestion and pollution, encourage transit oriented development and enhance the quality of life for all.
Check us out on our website at RideGMT.com by visiting us on social media: www.facebook.com/RideGMT, Twitter at: @RideGMT and Instagram at: RideGMT.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.