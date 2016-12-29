Walt Amses: Tis the season …

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Walt Amses, a writer and former educator from North Calais.Well, it’s that time of year again, the belief season, wherein we take on faith, things that are less than accurate — to be polite — courtesy of organized religion, media outlets, political organizations and large corporations. The methodology of this mythology depends on what your preferred myth is but, don’t worry, there are plenty to choose from including brand spanking new ones provided by Donald Trump’s transition team.
For instance, some people believe in Santa Claus; Christians believe that Dec. 25 is Jesus’ birthday, and Scott Pruitt, Trump’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency believes that we’re fed up with things like clean air and unpolluted water. Rick Perry, our next energy secretary, believes the department he is slated to lead should be abolished. It is the very department that he forgot during a 2011 debate: his famously “Whoops” moment that cratered his own presidential aspirations.
The good or bad news (depending on your perspective) is that however easily debunked our fantasies might be, our clinging to them in the face of reality that suggests otherwise is called “faith” and it’s become the stuff of legend, a badge of courage. Suggest that Christianity’s idea of celebrating the virgin birth in early winter was stolen from the pagan rite of Saturnalia might outrage the faithful, but that doesn’t necessarily make it untrue. And, after all, isn’t faith the ability to firmly believe something that ISN’T true? Believing the truth is easy, requiring no faith at all.
As an alternative to righteous indignation, Christians might try asking themselves this: If Dec. 25 is really Jesus’ birthday, how come Santa never brings him any presents? All he ever gets is gold (just what a baby needs), frankincense and myrrh, whatever that is, from three guys who look like they just escaped from Guantanamo. And given the president-elect’s immigration policy, Casper, Melchior and Balthazar would probably be stuck in “extreme vetting” for years if they ever tried to enter the United States. Nativity scenes are already under surveillance.
The fact is — believe it or not — that we believe what we want to believe, factual or otherwise, based on whether or not something fits into our established worldview.
In this belief season, especially in light of the post-factual culture we’re now living in, you might think that Trump’s Cabinet selection process might be a little more dignified than auditions for reality television. (That buzzer in the background that sounds like a clown blowing his nose means you’re wrong) Not only do they resemble such auditions, several appointees have actual RTV on their resumes’: Perry has danced with the stars while Linda McMahon, who will head the Small Business Administration, has tussled nose-to-nose with pro wrestlers in the WWE, which she co-founded.
Rather than lament the possibility of our having stolen Christmas from the pagans and Santa Claus from the Dutch, we should rejoice that the president-elect has made it safe to say “Merry Christmas” again, rather than the politically correct “Happy Holidays” with its inclusionary message that tweaked conservatives out of their wingtips. And with Trump’s appointment of Alabama’s Jefferson (as in Davis) Beauregard (as in Southern Fried Dingbat) Sessions as attorney general, we’ll be assured of white Christmases for the next four years.
The belief season is also the time of year where capitalism, religion and nostalgia join forces to make most people miserable, mainly because the holidays — like everything else — have taken on a grim, seriousness that they never had before. That’s largely because — like summer vacation — Christmas is geared toward kids, and recalling childhood doesn’t serve being a responsible adult very well. Many of us remember this time of year as an orgy of opening presents and eating — guilt free greed and gluttony — we were children and the world revolved around us.
Ratchet ahead 30 years and we’ve become the ones responsible for providing those experiences for others rather than enjoying them ourselves at perhaps the worst time of year to be responsible for doing anything at all. It’s cold, cloudy and darkly unforgiving outside, seemingly demanding atonement for past sins with a lurking sense of madness entangled in miles of hallucinogenic, twinkling lights. It is no longer mysterious to us why our own parents had some of their most electrifying quarrels amidst boxes of decorations littering the living room.
It is fitting then that during this first holiday (and belief) season of the post-factual era that one of the president-elect’s favorite expressions is “Believe me,” used generally to emphasize a point he’s made that has absolutely no basis in reality: thousands of Muslims celebrating on 9/11; the number of immigrants in the country illegally; President Obama founding ISIS; global warming is a hoax; and on and on. Not only do his supporters believe these bogus assertions, over 50 percent of them also believe he won the popular vote, which he lost by almost 3 million votes.
The fact is — believe it or not — that we believe what we want to believe, factual or otherwise, based on whether or not something fits into our established worldview. We even believe things without a factual basis because it feels good to believe we’re right — even if we’re not.
So whether your personal messiah is wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger; coming down the chimney in a red suit or arriving on a private jet in a jacket and tie made in China, it doesn’t matter much. It’s all good. ’Tis, after all, the season.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.