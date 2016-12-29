State’s minimum wage increasing to $10 an hour

Vermont’s minimum wage will rise to $10 an hour Jan. 1, and the minimum basic wage for tipped employees will go to $5.

The minimum wage is rising from $9.60 during 2016, and the tipped wage from $4.80.

The changes are part of a series of increases to Vermont’s minimum wage and tipped wage that Gov. Peter Shumlin signed into law in 2014.

The wage will rise again to $10.50 an hour and $5.25 for tipped employees on Jan. 1, 2018. After that, the minimum wage will continue to rise each year with the consumer price index or 5 percent, whichever is lower.