 

Southwestern Vermont Health Care Offers Qi Gong for Cancer Survivors

Dec. 29, 2016, 11:49 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
Dec. 28, 2016

Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019
Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]

BENNINGTON, VT—December 28, 2016—Southwestern Vermont Health Care will offer a 12 week Qi Gong class for cancer survivors and members of their support teams. The classes are scheduled 6:30 – 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting January 18 and will take place in Conference Room C of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center at 100 Hospital Drive in Bennington. There is no charge to participate in the class.

Participants will learn basic balancing postures, the traditional Chinese medicine approach to practicing Qi Gong, and creative visualization techniques. The class is presented by Nate Sumner of Villari’s Martial Arts Center and the Cancer Center Community Crusaders.

For more information and to attend, contact Rebecca Hewson-Stellar, RN, patient navigator, at 802-440-4244.

To learn more, visit svhealthcare.org.

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Southwestern Vermont Health Care Offers Qi Gong for Cancer Survivors"