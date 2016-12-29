Southwestern Vermont Health Care Offers Qi Gong for Cancer Survivors

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
Dec. 28, 2016
Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019
Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]
BENNINGTON, VT—December 28, 2016—Southwestern Vermont Health Care will offer a 12 week Qi Gong class for cancer survivors and members of their support teams. The classes are scheduled 6:30 – 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting January 18 and will take place in Conference Room C of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center at 100 Hospital Drive in Bennington. There is no charge to participate in the class.
Participants will learn basic balancing postures, the traditional Chinese medicine approach to practicing Qi Gong, and creative visualization techniques. The class is presented by Nate Sumner of Villari’s Martial Arts Center and the Cancer Center Community Crusaders.
For more information and to attend, contact Rebecca Hewson-Stellar, RN, patient navigator, at 802-440-4244.
To learn more, visit svhealthcare.org.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.