Southwestern Vermont Health Care Offers Qi Gong for Cancer Survivors

Dec. 28, 2016

BENNINGTON, VT—December 28, 2016—Southwestern Vermont Health Care will offer a 12 week Qi Gong class for cancer survivors and members of their support teams. The classes are scheduled 6:30 – 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting January 18 and will take place in Conference Room C of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center at 100 Hospital Drive in Bennington. There is no charge to participate in the class.

Participants will learn basic balancing postures, the traditional Chinese medicine approach to practicing Qi Gong, and creative visualization techniques. The class is presented by Nate Sumner of Villari’s Martial Arts Center and the Cancer Center Community Crusaders.

For more information and to attend, contact Rebecca Hewson-Stellar, RN, patient navigator, at 802-440-4244.

