Scott inaugural gala receives 1,000-plus RSVPs

As of Thursday morning, about 1,000 tickets had been sold for Gov.-elect Phil Scott’s inaugural gala on Jan. 7.

The event will be held 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Vermont Air Guard helicopter hangar in South Burlington. Halvorson’s Restaurant will offer a cash bar. Light fare will be provided and there will be seating for 600 to 700 people. Blue Jay Way will perform classic and popular rock tunes.

Scott will participate in a grand march with representatives of the Guard as part of the event.

All proceeds from the $50 entrance fee will go to charities that support veterans families and military men and women who have been deployed.

Complimentary tickets are available for members of the Guard, law enforcement and first responders who attend in uniform.

The deadline for ticket purchases is 5 p.m. Thursday.

Security is always tight at the base, but it will be more rigorous than usual for the gala. Jason Gibbs, the Gov.-elect’s chief of staff, says security protocols will be similar to those required to board an airplane. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID that matches the name listed on the event ticket. Bags are subject to search. No pocket knives or firearms are allowed on the premises.

“If you can’t bring it on an airplane, you can’t bring it on the base,” Gibbs said.

The address is 1238 Airport Parkway South Burlington, VT 05403.