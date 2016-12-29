Scott inaugural gala receives 1,000-plus RSVPs

As of Thursday morning, about 1,000 tickets had been sold for Gov.-elect Phil Scott’s inaugural gala on Jan. 7.
The event will be held 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Vermont Air Guard helicopter hangar in South Burlington. Halvorson’s Restaurant will offer a cash bar. Light fare will be provided and there will be seating for 600 to 700 people. Blue Jay Way will perform classic and popular rock tunes.
Scott will participate in a grand march with representatives of the Guard as part of the event.
All proceeds from the $50 entrance fee will go to charities that support veterans families and military men and women who have been deployed.
Complimentary tickets are available for members of the Guard, law enforcement and first responders who attend in uniform.
The deadline for ticket purchases is 5 p.m. Thursday.
Security is always tight at the base, but it will be more rigorous than usual for the gala. Jason Gibbs, the Gov.-elect’s chief of staff, says security protocols will be similar to those required to board an airplane. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID that matches the name listed on the event ticket. Bags are subject to search. No pocket knives or firearms are allowed on the premises.
“If you can’t bring it on an airplane, you can’t bring it on the base,” Gibbs said.
The address is 1238 Airport Parkway South Burlington, VT 05403.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.