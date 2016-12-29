Ring in 2017 in Downtown Montpelier

News Release — Montpelier Alive

Dec. 28, 2016

Contact:

Ashley Witzenberger

917.886.8512

[email protected]

THE CAPITAL CITY COMES ALIVE ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

Montpelier, VT, December 28, 2016– New Year’s Eve is back in a big way in the Capital City. From magic and music to dancing, there are events for the young, and not so young, to ring in the New Year.

The ever-popular Marko the Magician will perform two shows at Montpelier High School. Marko’s first show will start at 4:30 pm and will be a 45 minute magic show. At 5:45 pm Marko’s second show will entertain the audience with hypnosis and magic for an hour and a quarter. Marko is a certified Master Hypnotist and always involves willing audience members in his magic and hypnosis. Tickets are $5 per person for each show and children five and under are free. Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite and links can be found on the Montpelier Alive website and Facebook event pages. Tickets will also be on sale at the door and both shows are appropriate for all ages. There is plenty of parking at the Montpelier High School.

The second Marko show will end just in time for folks to walk over to the State House lawn for the best viewing of the 7:30 pm fireworks show. “We plan the New Year’s Eve fireworks to be early enough in the evening so that children of all ages can enjoy the show” says Ashley Witzenberger, executive director of Montpelier Alive.

There are plenty of activities throughout the day and night. On Saturday afternoon, the Central Vermont Runner’s Club kick things off with their annual NYE 5K Road Race; registration is at the Pavilion building in downtown Montpelier at 12:30 pm. The run starts at 2:00 pm with a relatively flat first half mile, uphill to the mile and a half point, and downhill on the return. There will be awards and refreshments post-race.

Bagitos Cafe gets in on the fun this year hosting The Twisted Knickers from 6-8 pm. The Twisted Knickers is a new band featuring members of Buzzkill Abby, Wild Roots, and Don & Jenn playing “original, feel-good music that soothes the soul”.

Dave Keller will host his fourth annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza concert and party in City Hall. The evening will feature dancing to The Dave Keller Band, plus special musical guests, drinks and desserts from Sweet Melissa’s, countdown, disco ball drop, toast at midnight, and door prizes. Fine attire suggested but not required and all ages are welcome. The doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance at lostnationtheater.org; $15 at the door and 17 and under are free.

At 9 pm, Charlie O’s World Famous will host Karaoke on the Edge of ’17, a karaoke party complete with a midnight toast. If you are a foodie, you won’t want to miss the special prix-fix dinners at NECI on Main and Kismet Kitchen.

While downtown, folks will be able to spot the S.D. Ireland cement truck covered in 25,000 lights!

Heney Realtors is the generous underwriter of NYE in Downtown Montpelier. Additional sponsors include National Life Group, Hunger Mountain Coop, the City of Montpelier and Montpelier Alive.

Visit http://montpelieralive.org/199/New-Years-Eve to stay up-to-date on what’s happening on New Year’s Eve in downtown Montpelier.