Registration for St. Albans’ In Good Taste is Open

News Release — Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce

December 28, 2016

Contact:

Lisamarie Charlesworth, Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce

(802) 524-2444 or [email protected]

St. Albans, VT – The third, annual In Good Taste, returns to St. Albans City Hall in the heart of downtown St. Albans on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Registration for this popular taste and sip event is now open at www.ingoodtastevt.com

Register for one of two tasting sessions: Two tastings will be offered, from

4:00 – 6:00 pm OR 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Attendees will be required to purchase admission to either time frame or both, if they wish to attend both tastings.

Anyone 16 years or older must pay an admission. Tasting Tickets require purchase. Proof of ID is required for alcohol samples.

Please Note: Due to the capacity limits at City Hall, we do not guarantee that spaces will be available at the door.

Please purchase your admission in advance to secure a spot!

Advance, Online Admission sales: 20 tasting tickets are $12 per person, while supplies last.

Admissions at the Door: 20 tasting tickets are $18 at the door, while supplies last.

Reservations available at www.ingoodtastevt.com

This popular event shines a spotlight on local growers, producers and food artisans, giving the public a chance sample inventive cuisine and beverages, and chat with the vendors. Guests will receive a free, reusable shopping bag to use for shopping that evening. Ample parking is also available in the new downtown parking garage.

Visit the In Good Taste Facebook page for updates and announcements. https://www.facebook.com/InGoodTasteVT/

Sponsors: NMC, Peoples Trust Company, St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, VT Federal Credit Union, Yankee Farm Credit

Presented by: Northwest Vermont Healthy Roots Collaborative, City of St. Albans, Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation; Northwest Regional Planning Commission; Franklin-Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board; Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce