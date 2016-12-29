Pomerleau Family Foundation Donates $500,000 to VNA Respite House

News Release — Pomerleau Family Foundation
Dec. 28, 2016
Contact:
Ara Hagan
President/Creative Strategist
802-863-5956, ext 206
Pomerleau Gift to Ensure Continued Support for Every Family
The Anne Marie and Ellen Pomerleau Family Support Fund.
COLCHESTER, Vt. – The McClure Miller VNA Respite House was designed to provide the highest quality residential hospice care during the final chapter of one’s life with love, dignity and respect. They accept all individuals eligible for hospice, regardless of their ability to pay for care.
The Pomerleau Family Foundation is proud to ensure the VNA’s efforts to provide such support to individuals and families, turning difficult moments into quality time.
“It is our family and community that provide the care and the support that we all need. In that same spirit, there is a point of acceptance that we reach, both individually and as a family, when it’s the end of a loved one’s life,” said Anthony Pomerleau. “As my 100th birthday approaches it is clear to me that people make the difference. I know that with this half a million dollar gift to the VNA Respite House from the Pomerleau Family Foundation, in the memory of my daughters, the Anne Marie and Ellen Pomerleau Family Support Fund will allow the VNA to continue to put the care of each family first.”
Anne Marie and Ellen Pomerleau both were active in supporting the movement and initiatives associated with the end of life process. Additional, both had a focus in education and volunteering for others.
Over the past 10 years, the number of individuals seeking hospice services in the community increased by over 50%, with Respite House experiencing a 46% increase. The McClure Miller VNA Respite House capital campaign is an important endeavor and all gifts help to ensure the VNA’s success in the next century.
About The McClure Miller VNA Respite House
Located on 25 acres on Route 7 in Colchester, this new state-of-the-art inpatient hospice home has 21 larger, thoughtfully-designed resident rooms, allowing space for family to comfortably visit together and in-room accommodations for overnight stays. Visit us online at www.vnacares.org.

