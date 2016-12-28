Year in Review: Top Windham County stories of 2016

BRATTLEBORO – Energy-related issues – including a hotly disputed turbine proposal and the proposed sale of Vermont Yankee – generated the top news stories in Windham County in 2016.

Education came in a close second, as school officials and residents in Windham Southeast Supervisory Union grappled throughout the year with how to comply with Act 46 merger requirements.

Also making headlines were two major employers: Mount Snow and the Brattleboro Retreat.

For the Dover ski resort, a prolonged EB-5 funding fight attracted attention. At the Retreat, new leadership, regulatory matters and a major court ruling made the news.

Stiles Brook

The proposed Stiles Brook Wind Project was first publicly disclosed in 2012. But the debate over what would have been Vermont’s largest turbine site came to a head in 2016.

Activists and some town officials in Windham and Grafton fought vigorously against the project, citing environmental, financial and health concerns. Developer Iberdrola Renewables fought back , touting Stiles Brook’s renewable energy potential and its considerable financial benefits in both towns.

Iberdrola downsized the 28-turbine proposal and offered even more money about a month before a Nov. 8 vote, but that did not stop residents in both towns from rejecting the project.

Iberdrola kept its promise to cease development based on that vote. But that doesn’t preclude some other company from trying to build a wind project in the area.

Vermont Yankee

In the second year since Vermont Yankee’s shutdown, the Vernon nuclear plant continued to make news.

Regulatory changes included the end of the plant’s 10-mile emergency planning zone and the mandatory corporate funding that had accompanied that zone. Later in the year, though, plant owner Entergy struck a deal to give Vermont $600,000 over two years for scaled-back emergency planning.

Early decommissioning activities continued, though plant administrators struggled with a major groundwater intrusion problem that at one point led to the use of swimming pools for storage. Entergy has been shipping the water off site since then and says the problem has been alleviated

It may not be Entergy that has to deal with such issues after 2018. The company in November announced a deal to sell Vermont Yankee to NorthStar Group Services, which has committed to finishing decommissioning and site restoration by 2030 – decades earlier than Entergy’s plan.

The sale would need federal and state approval – a process that officially got underway with a Dec. 16 filing before the Vermont Public Service Board.

Meanwhile, there were continued efforts to recover from the plant’s closure. Vernon officials pursued a gas-fired power plant proposal, but that project came to a halt when a developer suspended plans to build a gas pipeline nearby.

Vernon officials and residents also have undertaken community planning efforts and have looked into other potential projects including, most recently, a data center.

Regionally, the recovery effort has focused in part on green building and resiliency. Officials also have used economic development funding from Entergy to boost job creation.

TransCanada dam sale

Another energy-related issue made news as TransCanada in March announced its intention to sell hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers. That included the company’s Vernon and Bellows Falls dams – two major taxpayers in the county.

Vermont officials in April undertook a study of whether the state should pursue an ownership or power purchase interest in the dams. That study took longer than expected, and it ended with the state stepping aside in the short term.

Not long after, TransCanada announced that the dams had been sold to a Boston-based private equity firm.

Act 46

School officials statewide are working to comply with Act 46, the 2015 law that pushes for larger districts in an effort to bolster educational equality and cut costs.

But Windham Southeast Supervisory Union officials were in the spotlight all year due to a particularly rocky merger process. There has been consistent opposition from those concerned about a loss of local control.

There also have been persistent issues with Vernon, since officials there don’t want anything to do with a merger that would endanger their students’ school choice options.

Vernon in August voted to leave a regional union district in order to pursue its own Act 46 options. But the saga is ongoing, because Dummerston – one of the other four towns in the union – rejected Vernon’s withdrawal on Dec. 13.

Brattleboro Retreat

The Retreat got a new president and chief executive officer, Louis Josephson, early in 2016. He has been vocal in pushing for investment and reform in the mental health system and substance abuse treatment options.

While the Retreat has mostly moved on from past regulatory issues, state regulators took action based on a May incident in which a patient died by suicide soon after leaving the hospital. Retreat administrators said they changed their admission and discharge practices in response.

The Retreat also is at the center of a long-running legal case in which the Vermont Supreme Court appears to have set a controversial new legal standard for mental health workers.

Mount Snow and EB-5

The Dover ski resort and its Missouri-based parent company wrestled all year with financial and legal difficulties caused by delays in the federal EB-5 visa program.

Mount Snow had raised $52 million via that program, which gives foreigners permanent residency in exchange for investment in qualified projects. But the money remained in escrow due to a long delay in the federal approval process. That led to cash shortfalls, and it slowed work on snowmaking and lodging projects.

The delay also spurred a lawsuit filed against the federal government by one of Mount Snow’s investors.

On Dec. 13, executives announced that the escrowed EB-5 money finally had been released, allowing the Mount Snow projects to move forward.