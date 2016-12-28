Ticket Sales Strong, Deadline for Inaugural Charity Gala Extended

News Release — Gov.-elect Phil Scott

December 27, 2016

Contact:

[email protected]

Those wishing to attend the inaugural celebration can purchase tickets until Thursday

Montpelier, Vt. – Tuesday, Vermonters United to Help, the group hosting Governor-elect Phil Scott’s inaugural gala, announced they are extending the ticket sales deadline to Thursday December 29.

After selling hundreds of tickets and hitting fundraising milestones, Vermonters United to Help is encouraging people wishing to attend to buy the limited tickets still available. All proceeds from the Governor-elect’s inaugural event will benefit charities supporting those who have served and continue to serve.

The evening will feature remarks from Adjunct Major General Steven Cray and Governor Phil Scott. A night of classic rock and pop music, by Blue Jay Way, and dancing will follow, as well as complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar offering Vermont beers and cocktails.

General admission to the gala is $50, and there remain some complementary tickets available to military and public safety personnel in uniform. Tickets can be purchased through the Barre Opera House either in person at the box office located at 6 North Main Street in Barre, over the phone at (802) 476-8188, or online at barreoperahouse.org.

For security purposes the last day of ticket sales will be Thursday, December 29. Tickets will not be available at the door, with no exceptions.

Members of the press wishing to cover the Celebrate Vermont Inaugural Gala will need to apply for a media pass as required by federal security. Those applying for a media pass will be notified of their status after the vetting process is completed. There will be a limited number of press passes available. All requests must be submitted by December 29.

Event Details:

What: “Celebrate Vermont Gala”

Where: Army Aviation Support Facility, 1238 Airport Parkway South Burlington, VT 05403

When: Jan. 7

Gala: 7:30 pm

Gates close: 9:00 pm

Gala concludes: 11:00 pm

Contact: [email protected]