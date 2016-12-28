Merchants Bank and Employees Contribute almost $60,000 to United Way

News Release — Merchants Bank

December 23, 2016

Burlington, VT — For decades Merchants Bank and Merchants Bank employees have been pledging to the United Way throughout Vermont. This year, Merchants Bank continued its tradition of running a successful campaign, with individual employee pledges of over $24,000 and a corporate pledge of $35,000. Merchants Bank employee pledges combined with the Merchants Bank donation, contributed to over $59,000 in pledges to United Way throughout Vermont and Massachusetts.

“Merchants Bank employees have a long tradition of leadership in terms of giving, advocacy, and volunteering in our community,” Stated John Cronin, Director of Resource Development for United Way. “This is a true “Live United” organization. United Way of Northwest Vermont and other United Ways throughout the state are grateful for their corporate, employee and retiree giving over the course of numerous years. Thousands of Vermonters have benefited in our core areas of education, financial stability, and health during that time.”

Geoffrey Hesslink, Merchants Bank’s President and CEO, is delighted with the campaign results. “United Way makes significant differences in our communities and we are pleased to support their work through our donations, volunteerism and advocacy.”