 

Lieutenant Governor-Elect David Zuckerman To Kick Off Political Comedy Series

Dec. 27, 2016
Dec. 27, 2016

Just wanted to share this exciting show we’ve got planned for Wednesday, January 4 at Vermont Comedy Club.

The 2016 election provided plenty of fodder for comedy, but many Vermonters are also concerned about the serious issues facing the state. That’s where United We Standup comes in.

Local comedians Kendall Farrell and Annie Russell will be hosting a series of political comedy shows at Vermont Comedy Club featuring local and national comedians, as well as a Q&A with a Vermont public official.

We are thrilled to announce that Lieutenant Governor-Elect David Zuckerman will join us for the inaugural event. Vermonters will have the opportunity to ask Zuckerman questions about statewide policy in an informal environment, while participating in discussion with their neighbors and having a few laughs.

The lineup includes Boston comedians Shawn Carter and Srilatha Rajamani, as well as locals Tim Bridge and Maggie Lenz. Hosted by Kendall Farrell (Vermont’s Funniest Comedian 2015) and Annie Russell (Vermont Public Radio, No Chill With Annie Russell).

Event Details:

United We Standup
Vermont Comedy Club
101 Main Street, Burlington
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
9:00 pm
FREE (donations welcome)

To reserve free tickets:
https://www-vermontcomedyclub-com.seatengine.com/shows/48792

Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1140001446120793/

