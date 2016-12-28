Lieutenant Governor-Elect David Zuckerman To Kick Off Political Comedy Series

News Release — Vermont Comedy Club
Dec. 27, 2016
Contact:
Kendall Farrell
[email protected]
(802) 451-9720
Just wanted to share this exciting show we’ve got planned for Wednesday, January 4 at Vermont Comedy Club.
The 2016 election provided plenty of fodder for comedy, but many Vermonters are also concerned about the serious issues facing the state. That’s where United We Standup comes in.
Local comedians Kendall Farrell and Annie Russell will be hosting a series of political comedy shows at Vermont Comedy Club featuring local and national comedians, as well as a Q&A with a Vermont public official.
We are thrilled to announce that Lieutenant Governor-Elect David Zuckerman will join us for the inaugural event. Vermonters will have the opportunity to ask Zuckerman questions about statewide policy in an informal environment, while participating in discussion with their neighbors and having a few laughs.
The lineup includes Boston comedians Shawn Carter and Srilatha Rajamani, as well as locals Tim Bridge and Maggie Lenz. Hosted by Kendall Farrell (Vermont’s Funniest Comedian 2015) and Annie Russell (Vermont Public Radio, No Chill With Annie Russell).
Event Details:
United We Standup
Vermont Comedy Club
101 Main Street, Burlington
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
9:00 pm
FREE (donations welcome)
To reserve free tickets:
https://www-vermontcomedyclub-com.seatengine.com/shows/48792
Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1140001446120793/
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.