Greater Burlington YMCA Receives Comcast Grant to Support Afterschool Programs

Dec. 23, 2016

Sponsorship will support programs in eleven towns

BURLINGTON, VT – December 23, 2016 – Representatives and children from the Greater Burlington YMCA were joined by Comcast recently to celebrate a $10,000 cash and in-kind grant from Comcast in support of the organization’s afterschool program, which operates fifteen sites in eleven area towns.

The afterschool programs are geared toward grades K-6 and serve approximately 550 children each day. The YMCA provides children with a safe, enriching and fun environment during out-of-school time where they can develop positive physical, social, emotional and cognitive growth. Their curriculum compliments the school day with extended learning opportunities that include sports, outdoor play, the arts, skill building clubs, STEM, literacy and more.

“Nurturing healthy, confident, and emotionally resilient kids today is the clearest way to create contributing and engaged adults tomorrow,” said Kyle Dodson, President & CEO of the Greater Burlington YMCA. “This important work is difficult,” Dodson added, “but made easier knowing that we do it with the support of Comcast as a valued community partner.”

The Y’s impact on the lives of those they serve reinforces the importance of their work. In just one example, a teacher at a school served by a Y afterschool program wrote of siblings that attend the Y program “because their home life is in disarray; parental illness and mental health concerns are heavy burdens at home.” The teacher shared that, “staying at school has made a tremendous impact on their lives. They are given the chance to play, be happy and safe and enjoy the moments of childhood.”

“Comcast believes in helping today’s youth to develop into the next generation of leaders and the YMCA’s afterschool program provides kids with valuable growth opportunities,” said Dan Glanville, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast’s Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. “We have partnered with the Greater Burlington YMCA on a number of initiatives over the years, and we’re proud to support this program which provides an educational, fun, and indispensable service in our community.”

Like Comcast, the YMCA is also helping to bridge the digital divide and is helping to educate members about Comcast’s Internet Essentials, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption initiative for qualified low-income families. Households who have at least one child eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program or who receive HUD-housing assistance, including public housing, Housing Choice Voucher, and Multifamily programs are eligible for the program which provides access to low-cost broadband service for $9.95 a month (including a wifi router) – no price increases, no activation fees and no equipment rental fees. Participants also can purchase an Internet-ready computer for less than $150 and access digital literacy training sessions and materials online, in print, and in person.

About the Greater Burlington YMCA

The Greater Burlington YMCA is a non-profit organization with roots in Burlington that date to 1866 with a mission to build a strong community by involving youth, adults and families in programs and activities that develop spirit, mind and body. Last year, the Y awarded $600,000 in financial assistance so that those with need could access the Y’s life-enriching programs regardless of ability to pay.