FreshStart Classes Offered in Bennington to Help Women Quit Tobacco

Dec. 26, 2016
BENNINGTON, VT—December 26, 2016—Quitting tobacco is among the most difficult things someone can do. Many people benefit from attending a weekly class to help them quit. Through a cooperation among the American Cancer Society, Vermont Blueprint for Health, Vermont Quit Partners, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), local women can attend a special class designed just for them.
Classes will take place 1 – 2 p.m. Wednesdays, January 4 – 25, 2017 at the Vermont Department of Health, 324 Main Street, Room 180, in Bennington. Participants will learn new ways to stop smoking or chewing, get tips on how to handle stress and withdrawal symptoms, meet others trying to quit, receive free nicotine replacement, and more. For those with scheduling difficulty, individual sessions and coeducational opportunities are available.
Advanced registration is required. Contact Kathy Dockum, local Vermont Quit Partner at 802-440-4098 or [email protected].
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
