FreshStart Classes Offered in Bennington to Help Women Quit Tobacco

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Dec. 26, 2016

Contact:

Ashley Brenon Jowett

Communications & Marketing Specialist

Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214

[email protected]

BENNINGTON, VT—December 26, 2016—Quitting tobacco is among the most difficult things someone can do. Many people benefit from attending a weekly class to help them quit. Through a cooperation among the American Cancer Society, Vermont Blueprint for Health, Vermont Quit Partners, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), local women can attend a special class designed just for them.

Classes will take place 1 – 2 p.m. Wednesdays, January 4 – 25, 2017 at the Vermont Department of Health, 324 Main Street, Room 180, in Bennington. Participants will learn new ways to stop smoking or chewing, get tips on how to handle stress and withdrawal symptoms, meet others trying to quit, receive free nicotine replacement, and more. For those with scheduling difficulty, individual sessions and coeducational opportunities are available.

Advanced registration is required. Contact Kathy Dockum, local Vermont Quit Partner at 802-440-4098 or [email protected].