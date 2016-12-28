 

Competency hearing in I-89 wrong-way crash set for Friday

Dec. 28, 2016, 5:54 pm by Leave a Comment

A hearing on the competency of a man accused of killing five teens in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in October is scheduled for Friday.

Steven Bourgoin pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and to other charges related to the theft and crashing of a police cruiser.

Bourgoin’s attorney requested a competency evaluation at the arraignment in October. Bourgoin was scheduled to be evaluated Dec. 1.

RELATED STORIES

Deputy Chittenden County State’s Attorney Bram Kranichfeld said Wednesday he was “not going to comment on the substance of the evaluation” before the hearing.

The Burlington Free Press reported Wednesday that the doctor who evaluated Bourgoin found him competent to stand trial and sane.

Kranichfeld refused to comment on the Free Press report.

Attorney Bob Katims, who represents Bourgoin, did not return a call for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Competency hearing in I-89 wrong-way crash set for Friday"