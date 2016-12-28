Competency hearing in I-89 wrong-way crash set for Friday

A hearing on the competency of a man accused of killing five teens in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in October is scheduled for Friday.
Steven Bourgoin pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and to other charges related to the theft and crashing of a police cruiser.
Bourgoin’s attorney requested a competency evaluation at the arraignment in October. Bourgoin was scheduled to be evaluated Dec. 1.
Deputy Chittenden County State’s Attorney Bram Kranichfeld said Wednesday he was “not going to comment on the substance of the evaluation” before the hearing.
The Burlington Free Press reported Wednesday that the doctor who evaluated Bourgoin found him competent to stand trial and sane.
Kranichfeld refused to comment on the Free Press report.
Attorney Bob Katims, who represents Bourgoin, did not return a call for comment Wednesday afternoon.
