News Release — Capstone Community Action

Dec. 27, 2016

Contact:

Yvonne Lory, Capstone Community Action

Phone: (802) 479-1053

Email: [email protected]

Community Responds Generously to Capstone and VSECU’s Fuel Your Neighbors initiative to Provide Emergency Food and Heating Assistance to Vulnerable Central Vermonters

(BARRE, VT) In less than a month, the Fuel Your Neighbors campaign has raised over $24,000 to support emergency food and heating assistance for vulnerable central Vermont households.

Capstone Community Action and VSECU – a credit union for everybody in Vermont – with support from The Point FM, teamed up to launch Fuel Your Neighbors , an initiative to raise $50,000 in three months to help prevent community members from going to sleep cold and hungry this winter.

To inspire others to take part, VSECU offered to match the first $10,000 donated to magnify the impact of each donation. The community responded with incredible generosity and now three generous donors, including Red Hen Baking Co., have joined offering an additional $15,000 in matching funds. This enables every donation to be matched to reach the fundraising goal.

Winter is a tough time for thousands of central Vermonters. Families often must choose between basic necessities like food and heat and children and seniors are the most vulnerable in these difficult situations. This year Capstone will work with over 7,000 people to help put food on their table and keep the heat on during the cold winter months.

“We are thrilled by the early success of this effort,” said Dan Hoxworth, Executive Director of Capstone. “One-in-five central Vermont children don’t have enough food to eat; which impacts their ability to thrive in school because they are hungry. Forty percent (40%) of those we help with emergency heating are retired seniors whose fixed income can only be stretched so far. We are grateful for the generosity of VSECU and our community to meet this pressing need.”

“Fuel Your Neighbors quickly inspired many to take action in support of our community members in need,” said Rob Miller, CEO of VSECU. “It is a wonderful example of what we as Vermonters do so well – come together to help each other. We are immensely proud to be part of this effort.”

Learn more about Fuel Your Neighbors at fuelyourneighbors.org.

Learn more about Capstone Community Action at www.capstonevt.org.

Learn more about VSECU at www.vsecu.com.