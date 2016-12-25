For immediate release: December 23, 2016

FairPoint Goes Forward With Major Layoff Days Before Christmas Despite Appeals from Members of Congress

Unions Say Support for Workers is Growing

Burlington, VT—This week FairPoint Communications, Inc. went ahead with plans to eliminate the jobs of more than 100 workers across Northern New England. Workers whose positions had been “surplused” or eliminated learned their fates during a series of conference calls with management and union representatives. About 20 workers in Vermont are expected to lose their jobs on December 30th if the company completes the layoff process that began on Monday, December 19th.

While about 100 workers will ultimately lose their jobs, many more have spent the last several weeks wondering if they were on the chopping block because the company initially announced it would eliminate more than 150 positions.

“This has been an incredibly difficult week for so many of our members,” said Aaron Waterman, a Splice Service Technician in the St. Johnsbury garage and a steward with IBEW Local 2326. “Having to get on these conference calls each day with the company, wondering if you’ll be out of job before the end of the year. Some of our members chose to voluntarily leave the company, which meant some who were surplused actually get to stay on. But the process is brutal for everyone, and at Christmas time it’s that much more devastating.”

In the meantime, the unions are making every effort to save those jobs, calling on community and elected leaders to speak out on the workers’ behalf. “We’ve gotten a lot of support from our elected leaders and folks in the community,” said Mike Spillane, Business Manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2326 in Vermont. “This layoff makes absolutely no sense from a business standpoint. FairPoint is facing investigations and fines for consistent failures of service quality. More job cuts will just make it worse and hurt our customers.”

Several Members of Congress have publicly called on FairPoint to reverse its position, suggesting FairPoint’s decision to lay off so many workers was motivated by a desire to improve the company’s financial outlook by slashing labor costs in an attempt to attract a buyer. FairPoint announced its sale to Illinois-based Consolidated Communications for $1.5 billion just days after announcing the layoff.

In a letter to FairPoint CEO Paul Sunu on December 13th, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and U.S. Representative Peter Welch (D-VT) said, “Just last month, FairPoint said it would lay off nearly 10 percent of its remaining workforce, presumably to make the company more attractive for a sale. However, such a move makes no sense for a company that continues to struggle with significant service quality issues.”

In a letter to Consolidated’s CEO C. Robert Udell, Jr., Sen. Sanders and Rep. Welch said, “We urge you to reverse FairPoint’s decision and send the clear message that Consolidated values its workers and the communities in which the company operates.”

Six Members of Congress from Northern New England, including Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), wrote to Sunu on December 16th, noting FairPoint’s history of “inconsistent customer service, a stagnant infrastructure, and unattended service outages” and calling on the company to reverse its decision.

In a statement earlier this month, union leaders expressed cautious optimism about the sale of FairPoint to Consolidated Communications. Don Trementozzi, President of Communications Workers of America Local 1400, said, “We will continue to call on FairPoint to reverse the layoff, which hurts Maine workers and customers, but we will also watch closely what Consolidated management does in this situation. We believe their actions now will tell us a lot about what kind of relationship we’ll have with them in the future.”

Copies of all of the letters and resolutions are available at FairnessAtFairPoint.com.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) System Council T9 includes local unions in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont and represents more than 1,400 employees at FairPoint Communications. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1400 represents 150 FairPoint employees in the three states. For more information, visit www.fairnessatfairpoint.com.