Bob Stannard: Adios, arrivederci, ciao, sayonara, au revoir 2016

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Bob Stannard, a former lobbyist, who is still an author and musician. This piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.Yes, it’s time to say goodbye to what may be the year of infamy for the United States. This was the year Donald Trump was elected president. However, this was not the only tragedy to befall us.
January began on a profoundly sad note with the passing of pop icon David Bowie, the man with one blue and one brown eye who proved that with effort and talent you could be whatever you want to be. We also lost Texas bluesman Long John Hunter. “Who” you ask? He’s the guy who wrote “Alligators Around My Door” with Bruce Iglauer. Bruce went on to create Alligator Records. Tears were shed at the loss of Alan Rickman, Glen Frey and Paul Kantner, the Jefferson Airplane has crashed.
February saw the Oscars doing its part to show support for the newly empowered white supremacists by nominating mostly white actors for the second year in a row. Maurice White extinguished Earth, Wind & Fire.
March we lose comedian Garry Shandling (who frankly I never thought was all that funny, but many did). On a happier note the Rolling Stones did the unthinkable — they performed in Cuba. Seven hundred thousand people attended with another 500,000 who had to stand outside. And to think Trump gets all excited when 10,000 people come to see him. Even done up in orange, Trump ain’t no Mick Jagger.
April the Broadway play “Hamilton” in addition to other numerous prizes wins a Pulitzer. It’ll be months before the cast reads its now famous words of wisdom to Vice President-elect Michael Pence. Sadly, it rained purple as we said goodbye to Prince (his real name). He never left Minnesota where he could be seen riding his bike around town.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you, loyal readers, Republicans, Democrats (or whatever) alike.
May would see “Mr. Ed” curl his lips and say “See ya, Wilbur” at the loss of Alan Young. Morley Safer is up above doing a story on this for “60 Minutes.”
June sank immediately with the passing of the GOAT, Muhammad Ali, apparently the only Muslim Donald Trump liked. Add to this grief Mack Rice had the nerve to leave us. He’s now driving his “Mustang Sally” full-speed while singing “Respect Yourself.”
July “Happy Days” ain’t quite so happy with Garry Marshall checking out. He and Robin Williams are reminiscing about that goofy “Mork & Mindy” show. Donald Trump reported raising $80 million, much of which went to him.
August Gene Wilder decided it was time to reunite with Gilda. Pete Fountain agreed to play his beautiful clarinet for them. Trump declares we’ll be building a 40-foot high wall to keep out Mexicans.
September Arnold Palmer sunk his last putt. Hillary crams for upcoming debates. Trump tries to get in a round of golf.
October “Take Good Care of My Baby” Bobby Vee, sailed onto his next show. FBI releases a letter that tanks Hillary’s political career. Trump shoots a birdie on the 12th hole.
November makes us want to attend the gathering of Janet Reno, Leonard Cohen, Robert Vaughn, Leon Russell, Gewn Ifil, Florence Henderson and Fidel Castro. Early reports suggest they were surmising that Trump cheated on the 12th hole. With the help of the FBI and Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump wins the elections.
December, guitarist for King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Greg Lake, is putting on a killer show for Spaceman, John Glenn, Alan Thicke and the man with the most awesome jackets ever, sports reporter Craig Sager. Trump, meanwhile, attempts to seek psychiatric help for his Twitter addiction before he starts a war with China. We can’t wait for his inauguration. Word is no living musicians wish to perform. I’d venture to guess that the ones who left this year wouldn’t want to perform at this gig either. The wall has been reduced to a fence, maybe.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you, loyal readers, Republicans, Democrats (or whatever) alike.
Bob you’ll have a great four years blaming every thing on Trump. As much as this guy scares me and I certainly didn’t support him, it’s folks like you and your straight, blinded partisan politics and thinking that put this guy in the White House. Come on Bob take a little credit for doing the country and Vermont wrong. Maybe a New Year’s resolution.