Waterbury Tourism Council Disbands, Revitalizing Waterbury Expands

News Release — Waterbury Tourism Council
December, 2016
Media Contact:
Paige Johnson
802-882-8191
[email protected]
On December 6, 2016, the Waterbury Tourism Council and Revitalizing Waterbury held simultaneous membership meetings in the Steele Community Room to make decisions on their future.
At the meeting, members of the Waterbury Tourism Council unanimously voted to dissolve WTC and assign its assets to Revitalizing Waterbury. RW and the Tourism Council spent most of 2016 in conversations strategizing how to eliminate duplication and combine marketing activities under a single organization. The two entities have had separate roles in the community, but there was significant overlap in their efforts for promoting Waterbury.
“I believe it’s important for people to work together and share resources whenever possible,” said Kim Dixon, owner of Insights Marketing and former President of the Waterbury Tourism Council. “The merger of Revitalizing Waterbury and the Waterbury Tourism Council takes that idea to a new level. It creates one, unified voice for the business community in Waterbury, which will have a powerful and positive impact on the work we are able to do moving into the future.”
In the second portion of the meeting, Revitalizing Waterbury members unanimously voted to accept changes to the By-Laws and mission statement and to elect a new board. The new RW Board includes three members continuing from its old board, two members of the former WTC Board and two new community members. Jeffrey Larkin will be the new President of the RW Board of Directors for 2017.
Revitalizing Waterbury’s new mission statement reads “to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, historic and social vitality of Waterbury, Vermont for residents, businesses and visitors alike.” To combine the goals of the Tourism Council into RW, two words were added to the mission statement, “promote” and “visitors” and one word was removed, “downtown.”
“It’s been a year of planning for this vote,” said Karen Nevin, Executive Director at Revitalizing Waterbury. “RW continues to be committed to all of its work on behalf of Waterbury. However, I’m excited to start seeing the benefits of the two organizations truly working as one.” Revitalizing Waterbury will be calling on its members and the community to participate in a strategic planning process in 2017 that will help define its activities and plan for the future.
To learn more about the organization, visit revitalizingwaterbury.org, discoverwaterbury.com, or call (802) 793-6029. If you are interested in joining the membership, please visit revitalizingwaterbury.org/membership.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.