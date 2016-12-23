Vermont’s DMV Express Processes Two Million Online Registrations

News Release — Department of Motor Vehicles

MONTPELIER, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Vermont DMV announced today that DMV Express, Vermont’s online vehicle registration service, recently surpassed a total of 2 million online registration renewals since its launch in 2005. With nearly 700,000 vehicle registration renewals processed annually through the Vermont DMV over all channels, over 30 percent are now processed through the convenient online service.

“DMV Express is our most popular online service, which demonstrates that Vermonters have come to expect online services as the most efficient way to do business with the state,” said Commissioner Robert Ide.

Launched in 2005 by the state’s digital government partner, Vermont Information Consortium (VIC), the service allows Vermont vehicle owners to enjoy the convenience of doing business with the Vermont DMV from the comfort of their homes and businesses. Accessible online 24/7 at https://secure.vermont.gov/dmv/express, via IVR (phone) and card swiper kiosks, DMV Express processes motor vehicle renewals at any time, day or night. With about 100,000 users in its first year, the service has grown steadily ever since, with nearly 250,000 transactions expected in 2016. The service has also securely processed over $130 million in registration payments since 2005.

Additional online Web services provided by the Vermont DMV and VIC include:

License reinstatements at https://secure.vermont.gov/DMV/reinstatement/

Online 72-hour truck permitting at https://secure.vermont.gov/DMV/irp/

Motorcycle course registrations (https://secure.vermont.gov/DMV/VREP/).

These services were built for the DMV at no cost to Vermont taxpayers through a unique self-funded model with VIC.

