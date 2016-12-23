 

Vermont Supreme Court blocks Shumlin from appointing new high court judge

Dec. 23, 2016, 5:35 pm by 7 Comments
John Dooley

Vermont Supreme Court Justice John Dooley hears the case MVP Health Insurance Co. v. Green Mountain Care Board. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

Vermont’s top court is blocking outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin from appointing a new Supreme Court justice.

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Don Turner, R-Milton, filed a motion in court questioning Shumlin’s right to name an appointment to the seat of a retiring Supreme Court judge.

The Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon preventing Shumlin from making an appointment to the Vermont Supreme Court.

The order calls on both parties to file documents with the court by the end of next week. A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Justice John Dooley announced in September that he would not seek to remain on the court at the end of his current term, which expires at the end of March.

Shumlin initiated the process to appoint a replacement in September. Earlier this month, the Judicial Nominating Board forwarded him names of six candidates from which to select an appointee.

Turner asserts that Shumlin does not have authority to appoint Dooley’s successor because his seat on the bench will not be vacant until April.

Shumlin has argued that Vermont law authorizes the governor to initiate the appointment process and name a replacement when a justice does not file for retention.

Shumlin spokesperson Scott Coriell referred questions on the case to the attorney general’s office.

Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

chris halpin
14 hours 13 minutes ago

Some fast Skating , as Judge Crawford says, to January 3.

Sen. Joe Benning
13 hours 58 minutes ago
I’d be interested in knowing who is advising the Governor on this question. The statute in question (4 V.S.A. Sec. 602(b)) is specifically targeted at the responsibilities of the Judicial Nominating Board. It requires the JNB to solicit and forward names to the Governor when a certain event takes place. It vests no authority in the Governor to act whatsoever, no matter when he gets those names. In fact, the statute itself is located in that area of law dealing solely with the judicial branch of government. The Governor’s sole authority to appoint a justice comes directly from the state’s… Read more »
David Usher
33 minutes 16 seconds ago

Common sense says no vacancy exists based on an announcement. Certainly, candidates should be solicited and vetted, but the appointment should only be made when the vacancy is real, not predicted.

Gary Murdock
1 hour 3 minutes ago

Thank you Rep. Turner for standing up while those around you cowered in fear, afraid to be accused of playing “DC Politics”. Thank you for not doing things “The Vermont way”.

Jill McDermott
59 minutes 49 seconds ago

Great work don!

Carol Frenier
45 minutes 43 seconds ago

Bravo, Don Turner!

Kim Fried
18 minutes 41 seconds ago

Finally push back on this Governor. Let’s see just what the VSC comes up with, every citizen will be watching. Hopefully the VSC isn’t a pawn like the PSB to Shumlin. My faith in the Vermont’s system of government has been badly shattered during the past six years so I’m naturally anxious, and I’m sure I’m not alone.

