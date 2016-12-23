 

Supreme Court blocks Shumlin from appointing new high court judge

Dec. 23, 2016, 1:52 pm by 5 Comments
The Vermont Supreme Court chambers

Vermont’s top court is blocking outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin from appointing a new Supreme Court justice.

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Don Turner, R-Milton, filed a motion in court questioning Shumlin’s right to name an appointment to the seat of a retiring Supreme Court judge.

The Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon preventing Shumlin from making an appointment to the Vermont Supreme Court.

The order calls on both parties to file documents with the court by the end of next week. A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Justice John Dooley announced in September that he would not seek to remain on the court at the end of his current term, which expires at the end of March.

Shumlin initiated the process to appoint a replacement in September. Earlier this month, the Judicial Nominating Board forwarded him names of six candidates from which to select an appointee.

Turner asserts that Shumlin does not have authority to appoint Dooley’s successor because his seat on the bench will not be vacant until April.

The governor has argued that Vermont law authorizes the governor to initiate the appointment process and name a replacement when a justice does not file for retention.

 

Peter Yankowski
17 hours 47 minutes ago
The health care exchange, Nothingburger, $200 million spent, EB-5 fiasco, withholding EB-5 documents, attempt to destroy EB-5 documents, announcing the dropping of single payer after the election, undisciplined budget/spending growth, putting developers ahead of communities energy policies, disastrous closing of Vermont Yankee, court loses on VY, the Jerry Dodge mess and more. Now Gov. Shumlin wants to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice before present Justice even leaves office but before he leaves office. Yes another item to add to the above list of poor judgements. We’ll hear lots of talk about the Constitution and the law on this matter…….then… Read more »
Neil Johnson
17 hours 32 minutes ago

Merry Christmas! Thank you Mr. Turner! Happy Holidays.

Barbara Marion
16 hours 30 minutes ago

Praise be to Don Turner for filing this motion. Way beyond understanding how an appointment can be made when there isn’t yet a vacancy. I consider myself an independent voter and do not align with any party, but have to state that if Gov. Shumlin continue to pursue this, the Democratic Party will have lost all credibility. Hope this ruling holds.

chris halpin
15 hours 2 minutes ago

I trust our Vermont Supreme Court. The Truth Will Out.

Sen. Joe Benning
13 hours 48 minutes ago
I’d be interested in knowing who is advising the Governor on this question. The statute in question (4 V.S.A. Sec. 602(b)) is specifically targeted at the responsibilities of the Judicial Nominating Board. It requires the JNB to solicit and forward names to the Governor when a certain event takes place. It vests no authority in the Governor to act whatsoever, no matter when he gets those names. In fact, the statute itself is located in that area of law dealing solely with the judicial branch of government. The Governor’s sole authority to appoint a justice comes directly from the state’s… Read more »
