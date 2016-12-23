Montpelier Installs Smart Parking Meters

News Release — City of Montpelier

December 23, 2016

Contact:

Jessie Baker

Assistant City Manager

City of Montpelier

P: (802) 262-6250

[email protected]

www.montpelier-vt.org

Last week the City began installing more than 450 IPS Mark III smart meters across downtown. These smart meters, that accept credit and debit cards as well as coins, will replace all coin-only meters on City streets and in parking lots thus making it easier and more convenient to pay for parking in Downtown Montpelier.

These new smart meters have a host of user-friendly features, including large, backlit screens that can inform motorists when a meter is not being enforced for a holiday or special event. Additionally, easy to see red and green LED’s make it easy to see when your meter has expired.

“The installation of these meters is the culmination of a three year process during which time input was sought from Montpelier’s Parking Committee, the City Council, and the Department of Planning and Community Development. Police Chief Anthony Facos was a driving force behind pushing for this innovative and forward-thinking solution to Montpelier’s parking problems. It’s not a panacea but it certainly provides the customer a greater level of convenience,” said Community Development Specialist Kevin Casey. The City received the meters at no cost but will pay a monthly technology fee.

In addition to the credit card enabled meters the City has purchased 10 next generations IPS Mark V meters with Sensors. These meters can determine the availability of a space, the occupancy rate of the space, the length of time per occupant, and the turnover rate. Data collected from these smart meters will help determine whether the enforcement hours reflect the actual use of the space, and if a meter’s placement or hours should be reassessed. This will provide us with more data to make informed parking policy decisions moving forward.

The new meters will not accept the cash key technology. Residents who have a cash key, may bring it to the City Clerk’s Office and will be issued reimbursement.