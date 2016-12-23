HUD Awards $1.1 Million to Chittenden County Homeless Alliance

News Release — Chittenden Homeless Alliance

Dec. 22, 2016

Grants support efforts in Chittenden County that aim to make homelessness rare and brief

Burlington, VT – The Chittenden County Homeless Alliance announced today receiving $1,143,175 in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to help make homelessness in Chittenden County both rare and brief. The awards will help expand efforts to house people experiencing homelessness through the provision of rental subsidies. The award also supports a system of reliable shared data to measure success, and a coordinated entry system, which reorients programs to focus on those being served, minimizes time and frustration accessing help, maximizes use of system resources and identifies service gaps for planning.

“We’ve been able increase our effectiveness in reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness, and HUD recognizes our community’s success with this award,” said Marcy Esbjerg, Collaborative Applicant for the Homeless Alliance and Assistant Director, Community, Housing and Opportunity Programs for the Community & Economic Development Office of the City of Burlington. “This is a competitive process. Because of our progress, we have been successful in increasing our HUD Continuum of Care funding by over $200,000 annually in the last five years, while many communities have lost funding during the same time period. We are pleased that along with all the members of the Alliance, Mayor Weinberger of Burlington has prioritized this effort to reduce homelessness and help some of the most vulnerable members of our community. ”

Due to the efforts of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance and the support of HUD, homelessness in Chittenden County has decreased by 32% over the last two years. Still, over 300 people are homeless on any given night in Chittenden County.

“HUD support allows us to move our work forward,” said Erin Ahearn, Co-Chair of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, and Director of Homeless Healthcare Programs of the Safe Harbor Health Center, a program of the Community Health Centers of Burlington. “Homelessness has a devastating impact on people’s health and well-being, as well as creating potentially unnecessary cost burdens on public systems. With HUD assistance, we can continue to move more people into housing and to then work on other issues, such as health and employment.”

“Lack of affordable housing is a significant obstacle to ending homelessness, especially with the persistently high rents in Chittenden County,” said Margaret Bozik, Co-Chair of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, and Director of Asset Management & Special Initiatives for the Champlain Housing Trust. “That’s why it’s so important to make sure that apartments are available to house people when we’re able to gain additional rental subsidy to support them.”

The Chittenden County Homeless Alliance is a community coalition that collaborates to share information about the current and emerging causes of homelessness, to identify solutions and barriers to progress, and to develop and advocate for policies that further our vision of a safe, decent, affordable, stable home for every person and family in Chittenden County.