Final Draft of County-Wide 2016 All Hazards Mitigation Plan Released for Public Comment

News Release — Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission

December 22, 2016

Contact:

Dan Albrecht, Senior Planner

[email protected]

(802) 846-4490 *29

Winooski, VT – The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) has completed the Final Draft of the 2017 update to the Chittenden County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan. The purpose of mitigation planning is to identify policies and actions that can be implemented over the long term to reduce damages to lives, property, the environment and the economy from future disasters. Over the past 18 months CCRPC staff has worked with a Plan Update Committee comprised of municipal representatives, state agency staff and others, to review data on significant hazards affecting the County, assess risks and vulnerabilities from those hazards and revise and update regional level strategies. Significant hazards addressed in the plan include Severe Rainstorms, Flooding, Fluvial Erosion and Water Pollution and their associated vulnerabilities such as damage to public infrastructure; temporary road and bridge closures; temporary isolation of vulnerable individuals and budgetary impacts.

To address these significant hazards and vulnerabilities, the Plan proposes the following six Regional Mitigation strategies to be carried out by the Chittenden County RPC in partnership with its member municipalities and others. These include:

#1 assist municipalities with development of plans, policies and land development regulations;

#2 promote municipal participation in development and implementation of Tactical Basin Plans;

#3 assist municipalities to develop and improve infrastructure;

#4 assist municipalities in protecting people, building and facilities where development already exists;

#5 assist municipalities in promoting growth in appropriate locations and in transportation infrastructure planning, and

#6 assist municipalities in meeting standards to minimize required municipal share towards FEMA Public Assistance project costs.

The CCRPC is also working with each of its member municipalities to update their individual Local All-Hazard Mitigation Plans (AHMP) which are annexes to the Multi-Jurisdictional Plan. The draft local AHMPs are planned for completion by late January.

The CCRPC’s All-Hazards Mitigation Plan Update Committee will be reviewing the draft Plans at its meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the CCRPC office in Winooski and will take additional public comment. The draft Plans and the Committee’s agenda can be viewed at: ccrpcvt.org/em/hazard-mitigation

Written comments on the final draft plan will be accepted through 12 Noon, January 6, 2017 to Dan Albrecht, CCRPC Senior Planner via email to: [email protected]. Oral comments can also be provided at the January 9th meeting.