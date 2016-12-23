Attorney General Reminds Vermonters About Propane Law

News Release — Office of the Attorney General
December 22, 2016
Contact:
Justin E. Kolber
Assistant Attorney General
(802) 828-5620
Today, the Attorney General’s Office issued a summary of propane rights and responsibilities. “Vermont has a robust set of propane rules, both to protect consumers and to promote fair competition among propane dealers. With another heating season upon us, we want to remind consumers of their rights and what to expect from a propane dealer,” said Attorney General Bill Sorrell.
For example, there are numerous protections against unfair or hidden fees. Consumers may not be charged: (i) a minimum usage fee; (ii) a fee for fuel not actually delivered; or (iii) any fee related to termination of service if a tank has been on the premises for more than 12 months. Consumers may not be held to a minimum annual purchase of fuel, except as part of a guaranteed price plan (*tank rental fees are allowed). Additionally, all fees must be clearly disclosed in writing using a Fee Disclosure Form. However, Vermont does not regulate the price-per-gallon of heating fuel, which is variable and set by the dealer.
Other protections include strict timeframes for terminating service. Once a consumer requests termination, propane dealers must generally remove propane storage tanks within 20 days, and issue refund checks for unused propane within another 20 days. If these timeframes are not met, penalties accrue daily and are owed directly to the consumer.
The Attorney General’s Office actively enforces these consumer protections. Since 2003, the Attorney General’s Office has entered into 15 settlements with Vermont propane dealers (10 settlements since 2012), totaling $2.38 million dollars (approximately $960,000 in restitution to over 3,600 consumers; $690,000 paid to LIHEAP; $730,000 in payments to the State of Vermont). You can view those settlement documents here, along with links to all of Vermont’s propane laws and guidance.
Consumers or propane dealers who have questions may contact the Attorney General’s Office, by phone: (802) 828-5507, by email at [email protected] (please put “propane” in subject line) or by mail to: Consumer Assistance Program – Propane, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05609-1001. Consumers or businesses who wish to file a complaint against a propane seller are encouraged to fill out the online complaint form.
Purchasing my own propane tanks a couple years ago gave me more freedom to pick/choose which supplier I wanted. We’re paying less than half what our former company charged us when we had to use them because the tanks belonged to them. Don’t mind paying double what they purchase it for, but this 300 – 400 percent markup is ridiculous. There’s a reason the national propane association and their lobbyists are constantly pushing to change the laws on tank purchases by individuals – they lose big money when they can’t hide exorbitant ‘leasing fees’ in their prices.
“Consumers may not be charged: (i) a minimum usage fee;”
No, but if you don’t use very much they will charge you 4-5X the cost they charge if you use more… but hey it’s all about going “green” right. Cut back your fuel usage and pay more annually then you did when you were using a lot.
Clearly with 15 complaints againt them