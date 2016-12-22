Washington County Mental Health Services Receives $7,000 Building Communities Grant

News Release — Washington County Mental Health

Dec. 20, 2016

Contact:

Kirk Postlewaite, Washington County Mental Health Services, Communication and Development Director, [email protected], 802-229-1399

Barre, VT– The Skyline residential program at Washington County Mental Health Services (WCMHS) was awarded a matching grant of $7000 recently to do much needed repair work to the home that houses this program. The Building Communities Grant is offered through the Department of Buildings and General services at the state of Vermont. The human services grant component of the program provides awards of matching grants to municipalities and nonprofit organizations for capital costs associated with the major maintenance, renovation, and development of facilities used for the delivery of human services and health care or educational opportunities in Vermont communities.

Skyline is a Residential Treatment Program at WCMHS and has been based in Barre since 2001. Skyline provides services for up to four youth, ages 14-19, who are continuing their treatment in a community based mental health program. Youth in the Skyline Program have the opportunity to apply and practice treatment work in a community based setting before moving back home, into independent living, or on to other permanent placements. They benefit from 1 on 1 daily therapeutic support across settings of home, school, and community. Research shows that aesthetics can significantly impact one’s mental health and wellbeing and that youth who have experienced traumatic events in their lives need spaces that are easily accessible, safe, and calming. Thus, this grant funding was used to fix up the home which has led to a greater sense of pride and responsibility for the young men living there. Two of the residents were also able to take part in the award ceremony held with Governor Shumlin on December 13th, and this was a great experience for all involved.

The Skyline Program and Washington County Mental Health Services (WCMHS) would like to extend a big THANK YOU to the Building and General Services Division for choosing to support this project. It will make a real and lasting difference for the young men in the program and all the staff who are dedicated to supporting them.

