Shelburne Musuem 2017 Exhibition Schedule

News Release — Shelburne Museum

Dec. 21, 2016

Backstage Pass: Rock & Roll Photography

February 11 – May 7

Rock and Roll provided the soundtrack to American culture in the late 20th century. Drawn from one of the largest private collections of photographs of rock musicians in the United States, Backstage Pass: Rock & Roll Photography captures the intimate relationship between photographer and musician. Featuring more than 300 photographs – many rarely seen by the public – the exhibition will include studio portraits and candid outtakes of famous rock and roll stars and jazz greats from Miles Davis, Elvis and The Beatles to David Bowie, Prince, and The Beastie Boys.

Upstream with Ogden Pleissner

May 1, 2017 – October 31, 2018

While Ogden Minton Pleissner is recognized today for his hunting and fishing scenes, the artist once noted to his biographer that “I’ve done quite a few sporting pictures because I have always loved to fish and shoot, but I am not one that specializes in sporting subjects. Ten or 15 percent of my work is sporting – the rest is pure landscape painting.” The tension between evocative landscape and lively narrative is especially evident in Pleissner’s fishing pictures. Drawn from Shelburne Museum’s permanent collection, the paintings, prints, and ephemera featured in Upstream with Ogden Pleissner transport viewers to some of the avid angler’s favorite streams, rivers, and lakes from Maine to Wyoming while also conveying Pleissner’s first-hand knowledge of and passion for the sport.

Pieced Traditions: Jean Lovell Collects

May 1–October 31

Jean Lovell, a resident of Carmel, California and longtime friend of Shelburne Museum, has been collecting historic bedcovers since 1979. Pieced Traditions: Jean Lovell Collects features donations and loans from Lovell’s collection of historic quilts. Assembled over more than three decades from notable dealers like Joel and Kate Kopp (New York, NY), Phyllis Hader (Stonington, CT), and Stella Rubin (Darnestown, MD), the collection is particularly rich in colorful, eye-catching designs. Highlights of the exhibition include Amish and Mennonite quilts from the 19th and 20th centuries ranging from a circa 1890 Double Irish Chain Quilt by Annie Laura Frankfort from Blainsport, Pennsylvania to a circa 1970 Amish A Thousand Pyramids Quilt from Holmes County, Ohio.

Wild Spaces, Open Seasons:

Hunting and Fishing in American Art

June 3 – August 27

Wild Spaces, Open Seasons: Hunting and Fishing in American Art celebrates artists’ captivation with hunting and fishing. It will be the first major art exhibition to explore the multifaceted meanings of such outdoor subjects in both painting and sculpture, ranging from the Colonial era to World War II. The exhibition encompasses a wide variety of portraits, landscapes, still lifes, and genre scenes, including iconic works by Thomas Cole, Thomas Eakins, Winslow Homer, Alfred Jacob Miller, and Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait. These representations of hunting and fishing do more than merely illustrate subsistence or diverting pastimes, they connect a dynamic and developing American nation to its past and its future.

This exhibition has been organized by Shelburne Museum, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, and Joslyn Art Museum. This exhibition is supported by an indemnity from the Federal Council on the Arts and the Humanities.

Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert

September 23, 2017 – February 18, 2018

Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert explores America’s appetite for tantalizing and tasty confections and its impact on modern visual culture. Through the installations of artists working within the subject matter and dessert-themed mixed media, the works of art featured in this exhibition provide a feast for the eyes that is well worth devouring. Delve beneath the sugarcoated surfaces of these delectable paintings, prints, sculpture, and more, and explore the deeper threads of meaning linked to our insatiable desire for sweets.

Hooked on Patty Yoder

September 30, 2017 – January 21, 2018

Bringing together the artist’s first and last works alongside preparatory sketches and other ephemera, Hooked on Patty Yoder surveys the 13th-year career of American rug hooker Patty Yoder (1943-2005). Best known for her beguiling Alphabet of Sheep (2003), Yoder conceived of her designs as “paintings with wool to be hung and enjoyed as art.” Exacting attention to color, composition, and technique, paired with Patty’s penchant for high visual standards and whimsical designs, truly sets her work as a new standard within the field of American textile arts.