North Montpelier Landlord Settles Claims for Violation of Lead Law

News Release — Office of the Attorney General

December 21, 2016

Vermont property owner David Rogers of North Montpelier settled claims that he failed to file lead compliance statements for four rental properties in violation of Vermont consumer protection and lead laws. “Lead paint responsibilities do not go away. If you are a landlord with pre-1978 rental housing, the lead law requires annual compliance. The law also provides for penalties if you ignore or delay your lead paint duties,” said Attorney General Bill Sorrell.

Every landlord with pre-1978 rental properties is required to submit annual compliance statements which show that the landlords have performed the essential maintenance practices (known as EMPs) and that the properties are in compliance with the lead law. The Department of Health confirmed that Mr. Rogers had not filed current EMP compliance statements for this year for his four rental properties.

Under the terms of the settlement, Mr. Rogers will pay a penalty of $10,000 ($3,000 in payments to the State and $7,000 to be paid into the properties for permanent lead abatement improvements).

For more information concerning the Vermont lead law, including the duties of property owners, and for copies of court documents from recent enforcement actions involving lead, see the Attorney General’s website at: http://www.ago.vermont.gov and click on “Lead.” Tenants who live in pre-1978 premises which have chipping paint or no notices regarding lead hazards may file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program, via the online complaint form, by phone: (802) 656-3183, by email at [email protected], or by mail to: Consumer Assistance Program, 109 State St. Montpelier, VT 05609-1001.

