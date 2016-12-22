Mobius and Comcast Announce Finalists for the 2017 Vermont Mentor of the Year Award

News Release — Mobius

December 22, 2016

Burlington, VT—Mobius and Comcast are excited to announce that the voting process for the 2017 Vermont Mentor of the Year Award is now open to the public. Voters can submit their choice for one of the nine finalists, and read the full nominations for each candidate, by visiting: www.mobiusmentors.org/comcastmentoroftheyear. Voting is open through January 8, 2017 and Comcast will present the award to the winning mentor at Mobius’ annual Mentoring Celebration at the Statehouse later in the month.

“Comcast believes in supporting organizations that motivate young people to achieve their maximum potential and to be leaders and catalysts for positive change in their communities. That’s why we support mentoring organizations like Mobius,” said Michael Parker, regional senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. “We applaud Mobius for the work they do to foster life-changing relationships and we are proud to partner with them to recognize and celebrate accomplishments in mentoring.”

“We are grateful for the many dedicated volunteers mentoring young people in their communities all across the state,” added Chad Butt, executive director of Mobius. “These nine mentors represent a larger community of mentors and programs in Vermont, and we hope people will enjoy learning more about the positive impact a mentor can have on a mentee’s life by participating in this voting process.”

The finalists for the 2017 Vermont Mentor of the Year Award are:

Emily Bellmore (Boys and Girls Club of Burlington)

Lisa Bongiorno (Milton Mentors!, Milton Community Youth Coalition)

Matthew Bubley (Everybody Wins! Vermont, White River School)

Zandra Cousino (Monkton Mentors, Monkton Central School)

Eleanor Fisk (Community Friends, Middlebury College)

David Graham (Grand Isle County Mentoring Program)

Bryan Richheimer (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bennington County, United Counseling Service)

Amy Spector (Community Friends, Howard Center)

Rhea Wilson (Twinfield Together Mentoring Program, Twinfield Union School)

The Vermont Mentor of the Year Award, presented by Comcast, is a part of Mobius’ annual celebration of Vermont Mentoring Month each January. Throughout January 2017, Mobius and mentoring programs around the state are organizing a wide variety of activities to promote the positive benefits of mentoring, including volunteer recognition events, mentor pair activities, and benefit dinners at local restaurants. The festivities culminate later in the month at Mobius’ Mentoring Celebration at the Statehouse, a statewide event that convenes more than 100 mentors, mentees, legislators, and supporters in Montpelier. For the latest updates, and finalized schedule for the 2017 Mentoring Celebration, visit www.mobiusmentors.org later this month.