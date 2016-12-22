DFM Issues Warning on BCBS Phone Scam 

News Release — Department of Financial Regulation
Dec. 21, 2016
Contact:
Dale Schaft, Information Management Officer, 802-828-4872
MONTPELIER – The Department of Financial Regulation has been notified that a number of Vermonters have received questionable phone calls from people claiming affiliation with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (BCBSVT). The caller offers a special program regarding pain management and opioid prescriptions and asks the consumer to disclose personal information to determine qualification for the program.
It has been reported that in some cases, the caller ID has displayed the name “Margarita Man.” Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is not affiliated with any such pain management or opioid drug program and did not authorize these calls.
DFR reminds people to never give out personal information unless you are absolutely certain you are speaking to a trusted source. If you are unsure in any way, call your insurance company directly using the number provided on your insurance card.
If you think you’ve received a suspicious call, report it to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 802-656-3183. For more information, call BCBSVT at 802-247-2583 or DFR’s Insurance Division at 802-828-3301.
