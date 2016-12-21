The Stratton and Manchester Area Guide Mobile App Debuts

News Release — Mountain Media, LLC

MOBILE APP LAUNCHED AS DIGITAL AREA TRAVEL AND EVENTS GUIDE

The Debut of The Stratton and Manchester Area Guide App

MANCHESTER, VT: Mountain Media is proud to announce the release of a dedicated Manchester and the Mountains mobile app, The Stratton and Manchester Area Guide. Launched at the end of November, the app is designed to provide area visitors and residents with an accessible on-the-go guide.

The Stratton and Manchester Area Guide app lists local restaurants, hotels, shops, activities, and more and provides descriptions and contact information for each. Using location services, users are able to view local spots by proximity allowing them to find what they’re looking for such as “the closest coffee shop” or “nearest place to rent skis.” The app also allows users to favorite their finds and create an itinerary of must-sees to return to later.

Visitors and local residents will benefit from using the mobile app’s events calendar to find things to do. Updated daily, the calendar includes events open to the public throughout Manchester and the Mountains. The app also features local service businesses like property maintenance and interior design as a resource for homeowners.

Featuring push notification capability, the app is able to alert users to special events and unique offers. Coinciding with its launch around Thanksgiving, some of the first notifications alerted users about the Manchester Town Tree Lighting and Stratton Mountain’s Opening Day.

The Stratton and Manchester Area Guide app is available now for both Apple iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, LLC.: The mission of Mountain Media is to showcase the communities, people and lifestyle of Southern Vermont. With a focus on the Stratton Mountain Resort and Manchester areas, Mountain Media promotes their vibrant year-round recreation, events, culinary and arts activities. Mountain Media, LLC. publishes Stratton Magazine and is comprised of a creative and enthusiastic team that lives and works in the very area it highlights. Offices are located in the historic Kimball Grist Mill in the heart of Manchester Center, Vermont.

