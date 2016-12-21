New appointments include Tebbetts for agriculture, insurance lobbyist for health role

Gov.-elect Phil Scott picked the news director at WCAX-TV as his agriculture secretary Wednesday and chose a leader in the public safety sector to direct the Agency of Transportation.

Anson Tebbetts, who served as deputy agriculture secretary during the Douglas administration before returning to the state’s leading TV news station, will go back to the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets in the top post.

Joe Flynn, who worked for the Agency of Transportation and assisted in the Tropical Storm Irene recovery effort, will return to that agency as secretary. He has held leadership positions in the Department of Public Safety since 2012.

Scott also announced the appointment of Cory Gustafson, a Statehouse lobbyist for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, as commissioner the Department of Vermont Health Access. It oversees the management of Vermont’s publicly funded health insurance programs, including Medicaid, and the state’s health care exchange, Vermont Health Connect.

The state’s chief health care regulator, Al Gobeille, whom Scott earlier named to take over the Agency of Human Services, said Gustafson’s work at Blue Cross should not raise concerns about his ability to do his new job effectively. Gobeille said there was no conflict, largely because the commissioner’s role does not involve acting as a regulator.

“I’m thrilled about it,” Gobeille said. “He’s not going to be regulating them. He’s not the Green Mountain Care Board or (Department of Financial Regulation).”

Gobeille is currently the chair of the Green Mountain Care Board, the regulatory body that approves hospital budgets and commercial insurance rates. In his new job, he will oversee the agency in which Gustafson works.

Gobeille predicted that Gustafson, because of his background, could help smooth the communications problems between state officials running Vermont Health Connect and administrators at Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest health insurer.

Gustafson said he saw his background as a plus to continue to make improvements to the state’s health care exchange, which has been plagued with problems.

“We have to get it functioning better. There’s been progress the last few months,” Gustafson said. “We plan to fix it.”

Gobeille discounted any claims that Gustafson’s hiring constituted a “revolving door” between lobbying and government service. He and Gustafson viewed private insurers and public insurers as having common interests to control costs.

“In this case, it’s going to be really helpful to have knowledge of that other world,” Gobeille said.

Tebbetts, who worked for WDEV radio, then WCAX-TV for 13 years, was deputy agriculture secretary from 2007 to 2009. He grew up on a dairy farm in Cabot and was awarded the “Friend of the Farmer” award by the Vermont Farm Bureau. He will replace Secretary Chuck Ross.

Scott also announced Wednesday the appointment of Rep. Alyson Eastman, I-Orwell, as deputy secretary of agriculture. Eastman, who grew up on a farm in Orwell, is finishing her first term in the House. She served on the Agriculture and Forest Products Committee. Scott said he would select her replacement as soon as possible in January.

Flynn takes over the Transportation Agency from Secretary Chris Cole. In the Department of Public Safety, Flynn served first as director of emergency management and is currently deputy commissioner. He previously spent two years in the Agency of Transportation as a director.