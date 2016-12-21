Change of banks clears way for Jay Peak’s sewage facility use - VTDigger

A federal judge is allowing Jay Peak to move $400,000 into an account at a new bank after its previous one refused to renew a letter of credit needed to secure the resort’s use of a sewage facility.

“The receiver notes that the foregoing is a ‘cash neutral’ transaction and is necessary for the continued operations of the Jay Peak Resort and is thus in the best interest of the receivership estate,” Michael Goldberg, a court-appointed receiver overseeing the resort, wrote in a recent filing.

District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, who appointed Goldberg the resort’s receiver last spring, agreed last week to the request to move the money to a new bank.

Goldberg assumed oversight of the resort after the filing of state and federal investor fraud lawsuits in April against Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger, the resort’s former CEO.

The lawsuits brought by the state of Vermont and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allege the two men misused $200 million raised through the federal EB-5 immigrant investor program. The money was meant to pay for a series of development projects in northern Vermont, including several at Jay Peak.

In connection with the developments at Jay Peak, which included the Hotel Jay, the resort entered into several agreements with the towns of Jay and Troy, the two communities jointly owning and operating the sewage plant.

“As a condition for access to the sewer treatment facility and to secure payment of sums owed by Jay Peak to the towns under the agreements, Jay Peak was required to post a $400,000 letter of credit in favor of the towns,” the motion states.

At the time the lawsuits were filed, the resort had obtained the letter of credit by posting a $400,000 certificate of deposit with NBT Bank. The letter of credit secured the resort’s debt service agreement with the towns of Troy and Jay for the sewage facility.

“However, after the commencement of the receivership, NBT notified the receiver and the towns that it did not wish to renew the letter of credit after it was set to expire” on Dec. 31, Goldberg wrote in his recent filing.

The receiver asked the judge for the approval to “liquidate” the certificate of deposit at NBT Bank and transfer the $400,000 into a “custodial account” at Community National Bank, a financial institution with a main office in Derby and several others across Vermont.

The funds are “for the exclusive purpose of paying the debt service on the Collection System and Facility bonds and notes,” Goldberg’s motion states.

Officials with NBT Bank, which has a handful of branches in Vermont and is based in Norwich, New York, could not be reached for comment. Goldberg also did not return a message Friday seeking comment.

The towns have signed off on the bank change, according to Goldberg’s filing.

Jay Peak is allocated 555,000 gallons of “sewage collection and treatment capacity” at the wastewater facility, the receiver wrote.

Gayles, the presiding judge in the federal lawsuit, noted in his order approving Goldberg’s request that Quiros, Stenger and the SEC did not object. The lawsuit is pending in federal court in Miami, which is where Quiros lives and many of his businesses are located.