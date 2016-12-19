Vermont electors pick Clinton amid protests

Scores of protesters attended the event at the Statehouse. They oppose the nation’s Electoral College and say the U.S. president should be decided by the popular vote.
The 2016 election has reignited the debate about the Electoral College because Donald Trump won the presidency by getting the most electoral votes, even though Clinton received about 2.7 million more votes on Election Day.
“It was originally set up to give the Southern, slave-holding states more votes,” said Gwendolyn Hallsmith, who led protesters at the Statehouse. She called the Electoral College a “racist, elitist and undemocratic” system.“If it was really set up to vet presidential candidates and choose people who everybody knew were qualified, there might be a vetting process built into the Electoral College’s deliberations,” Hallsmith said.
“There’s no vetting process built into the Electoral College,” she said. “What is built into the Electoral College originally is that slaves would be counted as three-fifths human beings, which gave Virginia enormous power.”
The three-fifths compromise gave Virginia enough representation to earn 12 of the 91 electoral votes in early presidential elections, law professor Paul Finkelman told “PBS NewsHour.” The compromise also helped Thomas Jefferson, of Virginia, win the presidency, Finkelman said.
Vermont, which banned slavery in 1777, has three electors. This year, they were Gov. Peter Shumlin, Rep. Tim Jerman, D-Essex Junction, and Martha Allen, the president of the Vermont-NEA.Vermont law requires those electors to support whichever candidate received the most votes in the state, in this case Clinton and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine. That means the electoral vote ceremony is an affirmation of how the state voted.
Jerman sponsored and Shumlin signed a law in 2011 that would allow Vermont electors to vote for whichever presidential candidate had the most votes nationwide, not just in the state.
To go into effect, the national popular vote law would have to be enacted by states representing at least 270 Electoral College votes. So far, 11 states representing 165 electoral votes have passed the law.
Secretary of State Jim Condos, who presided over the electoral vote, said he is a “strong supporter” of electing presidents using the popular vote because the Electoral College does not help small states like Vermont.
“Some people say that national popular vote will reduce the role of small states, and I (say), ‘Well, what’s happening today?’” Condos said. “Our role is reduced. You don’t see presidential candidates coming to Vermont or Rhode Island.”
Jerman said the candidates ignore small states if they are not swing states. “That’s why the election took place in 12 states,” he said.
45 Comments on "Vermont electors pick Clinton amid protests"
Great questions Mr.Hatch and I would also remind Secretary Condos that Trump did come to Vermont. Not sure if he paid his bills but he did make it up here.
Mr. Trump did come to Vermont, but didn’t pay for extra security. Mr. and Mrs. Obama came to Vermont also. They also snubbed the cost back to the Vermonters.
“Are you questioning the wisdom of the founding fathers, who designed the framework of the greatest world power that has ever existed? ”
Yes, I am, and read that quote about the slaves by Paul Finkleman.
“When questioned about the fact that conservative elements control both houses of congress, the presidency, and the offices of state governors on the US, how do you explain this phenomena?”
Koch Brothers money and citizens united
Walter,
Hillary Clinton spent 2 1/2 times more money on the campaign than Trump. Koch did not give Trump money but they did support other candidates but not to the extent of Soros and Steyer. Blaming Citizens United is a cop out – Hillary lost because she was a terrible candidate – should have stuck with Joe Biden.
Walter, I guess you aren’t worried very much about George Soros money helping the Democrats.
Wikipedia.org.is not a good credible source. I don’t waste my time with it.
Wikipedia ain’t bad if I don’t feel like getting up to look at my 1968 edition of Encyclopedia Brittanica.
You could use this website instead
http://history.house.gov/Institution/Electoral-College/Electoral-College/
It even comes up before wiki if you do a google search making it easier then wiki and much easier then your encyclopedia brittanica.
In point #5, concerning the opposing party’s unwilling to support proposals of or try to work with Pres Obama, how is that any different that what we are hearing by the same people who have been so aggrieved by this. Since the election we have been hearing and seeing the same thing by Clinton supporters working the same tactics against Trump. Looks like the pot calling the kettle black. Let’s try all working for the common good and not political party interests.
ACA written by lobbyists, passed without reading. We the American people were sandbagged by lobbyists and holders of monopolies.
How about giving us some other reliable sources? I’d really like some more. However, I do start with Wikipedia. org and go from there.
It’s good to see Gwen Hallsmith active again. I have great admiration for her.
If Mr Carpenter is going to bring the Koch Bros into this discussion, then we need to give equal time to George Soros, the massive amounts of money from all union sources, and the and the chief of Berkshire Hathaway.
If Mr Carpenter wants to bring the Koch Bros into this, then equal time is warranted for the likes of union money, George Soros, and Warren Buffet.
People fail to realize that the United States is not a Democracy. The United States is a Republic! The town’s, counties, states are generally set up as democracies.
This pretty much says it all:
http://michaelpramirez.com/without-the-electoral-college.html
We are a Representative Republic not a pure democracy. If you want to know why…read Book VIII of Plato’s Republic, as I am sure our founding fathers did in addition to the many classical liberal thinkers of their time.
Also, I find it interesting that with all the push by the media and Hollywood to have electors defect from President Elect Trump, more Democrat electors defected away from Mrs Clinton.
If people are going to bring slaves into the discussion, lets start by explaining the difference between a slave that was given food and housing, and free people today who live on welfare that provides food and hosing. — They are slaves too, and we have to pay for them.
“It was originally set up to give the Southern, slave-holding states more votes,” said Gwendolyn Hallsmith, who led protesters at the Statehouse. She called the Electoral College a “racist, elitist and undemocratic” system.
Ignorance on steroids + printed as fact without question = fake news.
The electoral college system is part of being a republic, not a democracy. The founders feared a true democracy, and what at the time was termed the tyranny of the majority. Thank you James Madison for your brilliant foresight.
Gary Murdock: THANK YOU! FINALLY, SOMEONE who knows what they’re talking about when it comes to the electoral college, a republic vs. a democracy, and the founders’ fears of BOTH minority rule over the majority AND majority rule over the minority.
As James Madison explained in Federalist Paper No. 10: “Representative government is needed in large countries, not to protect the people from the tyranny of the few, but to guard against the rule of the mob.”
Yes, he is wrong. Donald Trump stopped in Maine five times just for one electoral vote. If Vermont was not so one sided, we would have had more visits.
“Secretary of State Jim Condos, who presided over the electoral vote, said he is a “strong supporter” of electing presidents using the popular vote because the Electoral College does not help small states like Vermont.” This comment defies logic. We are a state of roughly 600,000 in a country of over 300 million. We get 3 electoral voles out of 538. Do the math – proportionally we have more influence than a popular vote.
Great point Mark. In the popular vote, Vermont would get a 2 tenths of 1% say in the outcome. In the electoral college, Vermont gets a 5.6 tenths of 1% say. If Secretary Condos feels that using the electoral vote doesn’t help small states, he must feel that it is better for Vermont to have less say in the outcome. He is a smart and capable guy and I think if he does the math he might reconsider his statement.
As usual, those on the hard-core Left throw around accusations of “racism” when they cannot get their way in a legal process or argument. The Democrats havn’t been this upset since the Republicans freed their slaves.
The Electoral College is an anachronism that makes about as much sense as limiting the vote to white male landowners in this day and age. Both have no place in today’s society. We live in the 21st century, not the 18th!
An “anachonism” is something that is outdated. The Electoral College is a form of a representative democracy, which is not at all outdated. Scores and scores of countries choose their leader based on this type of system. Just look at Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy to name just a few. You may not like the system, but calling it an anachronism is just simply not true.
An “anachonism” is something that is outdated. The Electoral College is a form of a representative democracy, which is not at all outdated.
That’s only your opinion…the E.C. was meant as a check to keep the people from electing a demigod. It was never meant to be a form of “representative democracy.” If it was, the one with the most votes would always win. Most of the time isn’t good enough.
Jerry, with all due respect, you do not know what a representative democracy is. Wikipedia has a good entry that explains it. Another term is an “indirect democracy.”
It’s not my opinion that it is not outdated. It’s a fact based on the scores of countries that still employ this type of governmental system. You may believe that the underlying rationale is outdated, but the system itself is still widely embraced.
Mark Trigo:
You’ve said twice that the UK, Canada, Germany and Italy have systems similar to “this type of system,” by which I assume you mean.our electoral college. None of these countries has a system even vaguely like ours: they’re all parliamentary systems in which the head of the party receiving a majority of seats in parliament gets to form a government, which serves only as long as the party’s majority remains unchallenged. How does any of this bear any similarity to our electoral college system for electing a president?
Let me explain, even thought I thought that it was clear. In these countries, the leader of the country is NOT chosen by the result of a popular vote for the leader. This is a form of a “representative democracy”, just as the Electoral College is a form of a representative democracy. If you have any other questions I’m happy to answer them for you.
Mark Trigo:
Since the presidents (not the prime ministers) of Germany and Italy are directly elected,those countries are only partially “representative democracies?”
To be blunt, I don’t see how taking 2 completely different forms of governance — parliamentary systems vs. our total separation of executive and legislative functions — and combining them under the rubric of “representative democracy” clarifies anything.
OF COURSE, the US is a representative democracy. If we weren’t, we’d have 300 million presidents and/or decide every issue by plebiscite.
The question here isn’t WHETHER we have representatives, but how best to choose them.
What about the Senate (both US and state)?
So I guess that means you’d be just fine with NY and CA choosing our President? Without the Electoral College that would certainly be the net result.
While not attempting to defend our country’s current electoral college system, it would seem logical to me that those calling for its repeal would also object to the current allocation of U.S. Senators. As the ‘grand compromise’ leading to the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, Vermont with its population of 625,000 has the number of Senators as Texas with population of 27 million or California with a population of 39 million. At least regarding the lack of strictly pure population representation in the U.S. Senate, I believe it has served our country well.