 

Vermont electors pick Clinton amid protests

Dec. 19, 2016
Gwendolyn Hallsmith, front left, leads protesters at the Statehouse saying, “One person, one vote” after Vermont’s electors voted Monday in the 2016 race for president. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

Vermont’s three representatives to the Electoral College formally cast their votes Monday for Hillary Clinton to be president.

Scores of protesters attended the event at the Statehouse. They oppose the nation’s Electoral College and say the U.S. president should be decided by the popular vote.

The 2016 election has reignited the debate about the Electoral College because Donald Trump won the presidency by getting the most electoral votes, even though Clinton received about 2.7 million more votes on Election Day.

“It was originally set up to give the Southern, slave-holding states more votes,” said Gwendolyn Hallsmith, who led protesters at the Statehouse. She called the Electoral College a “racist, elitist and undemocratic” system.

Gov. Peter Shumlin and Martha Allen take an oath as electors Monday. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

“If it was really set up to vet presidential candidates and choose people who everybody knew were qualified, there might be a vetting process built into the Electoral College’s deliberations,” Hallsmith said.

“There’s no vetting process built into the Electoral College,” she said. “What is built into the Electoral College originally is that slaves would be counted as three-fifths human beings, which gave Virginia enormous power.”

The three-fifths compromise gave Virginia enough representation to earn 12 of the 91 electoral votes in early presidential elections, law professor Paul Finkelman told “PBS NewsHour.” The compromise also helped Thomas Jefferson, of Virginia, win the presidency, Finkelman said.

Vermont, which banned slavery in 1777, has three electors. This year, they were Gov. Peter Shumlin, Rep. Tim Jerman, D-Essex Junction, and Martha Allen, the president of the Vermont-NEA.

Protesters attend Vermont’s Electoral College vote Monday at the Statehouse. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

Vermont law requires those electors to support whichever candidate received the most votes in the state, in this case Clinton and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine. That means the electoral vote ceremony is an affirmation of how the state voted.

Jerman sponsored and Shumlin signed a law in 2011 that would allow Vermont electors to vote for whichever presidential candidate had the most votes nationwide, not just in the state.

To go into effect, the national popular vote law would have to be enacted by states representing at least 270 Electoral College votes. So far, 11 states representing 165 electoral votes have passed the law.

Secretary of State Jim Condos, who presided over the electoral vote, said he is a “strong supporter” of electing presidents using the popular vote because the Electoral College does not help small states like Vermont.

“Some people say that national popular vote will reduce the role of small states, and I (say), ‘Well, what’s happening today?’” Condos said. “Our role is reduced. You don’t see presidential candidates coming to Vermont or Rhode Island.”

Jerman said the candidates ignore small states if they are not swing states. “That’s why the election took place in 12 states,” he said.

Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

45 Comments on "Vermont electors pick Clinton amid protests"

Will Hatch
2 days 23 hours ago
I have a questions for those who question the electoral college system, and the task at hand by the members of the aforementioned body. 1. Are you questioning the wisdom of the founding fathers, who designed the framework of the greatest world power that has ever existed? 2. If your candidate won the electoral college, but lost the popular vote, would you protest as vehemently against the injustice of the electoral college system as you are now? 3. Do you believe that 100% of the votes that Hillary Clinton won by are from true American citizens? 4. Are you denying… Read more »
Clyde Cook
2 days 21 hours ago

Great questions Mr.Hatch and I would also remind Secretary Condos that Trump did come to Vermont. Not sure if he paid his bills but he did make it up here.

David R. Black
2 days 6 hours ago

Mr. Trump did come to Vermont, but didn’t pay for extra security. Mr. and Mrs. Obama came to Vermont also. They also snubbed the cost back to the Vermonters.

Walter Carpenter
2 days 17 hours ago

“Are you questioning the wisdom of the founding fathers, who designed the framework of the greatest world power that has ever existed? ”

Yes, I am, and read that quote about the slaves by Paul Finkleman.

“When questioned about the fact that conservative elements control both houses of congress, the presidency, and the offices of state governors on the US, how do you explain this phenomena?”

Koch Brothers money and citizens united

Chet Greenwood
2 days 11 hours ago

Walter,
Hillary Clinton spent 2 1/2 times more money on the campaign than Trump. Koch did not give Trump money but they did support other candidates but not to the extent of Soros and Steyer. Blaming Citizens United is a cop out – Hillary lost because she was a terrible candidate – should have stuck with Joe Biden.

Homer Sulham
2 days 8 hours ago

Walter, I guess you aren’t worried very much about George Soros money helping the Democrats.

Patricia Goodrich
2 days 11 hours ago
1, Yes, of course. It was a power struggle between slave-owning states and free states, ending in a compromise to get the Constitution passed, but allowing for “amendments”. 2. That is really stretching the reality of the electoral college, isn’t it? We know that republicans have been planning this coup for years now, don’t we? 3. What concrete, credible evidence has been found that there were hordes of illegal voters in this election? None. 4. That the chair of the DNC formally supported one particular candidate before the primary was poor judgement and divisive. 5. Gerrymandering in selected states, a… Read more »
Elizabeth Lane
2 days 9 hours ago

Wikipedia.org.is not a good credible source. I don’t waste my time with it.

Len Brown
2 days 7 hours ago

Wikipedia ain’t bad if I don’t feel like getting up to look at my 1968 edition of Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Jamie Carter
2 days 3 hours ago

You could use this website instead
http://history.house.gov/Institution/Electoral-College/Electoral-College/

It even comes up before wiki if you do a google search making it easier then wiki and much easier then your encyclopedia brittanica.

Barbara Marion
2 days 9 hours ago

In point #5, concerning the opposing party’s unwilling to support proposals of or try to work with Pres Obama, how is that any different that what we are hearing by the same people who have been so aggrieved by this. Since the election we have been hearing and seeing the same thing by Clinton supporters working the same tactics against Trump. Looks like the pot calling the kettle black. Let’s try all working for the common good and not political party interests.

Neil Johnson
19 minutes 16 seconds ago

ACA written by lobbyists, passed without reading. We the American people were sandbagged by lobbyists and holders of monopolies.

Jamie Carter
2 days 9 hours ago
LOL wikipedia… 1.) The electoral college makes sense as it gives a state some amount of say in the process. The federal govt and state govt need to work together. An individual does not. Their say is through the state. A popular vote doesn’t make good sense with the reliance between state and federal govts. A popular vote transfers power to major cities and away from states. 2.) Republicans have been planning on this for years? I don’t think more then maybe 10% would have even guessed that Trump would make a serious bid. 3.) What credible evidence is there… Read more »
Dennis Works
2 days 4 hours ago
For those “Wikipedia-Doubters”: At one time Wikipedia had limited resources, and limited viewership from which to draw information. The advantage AND disadvantage of Wikipedia is that it is a “crowd source” model. This allows vast amounts of information to be accumulated and disseminated, and also allows for more eyes to do fact-checking of its articles. Of course, the disadvantage is the possibility of inaccurate information getting into an article – at least initially. However, those same fact-checking eyes are also quite adept at weeding out inaccuracies in a relatively short period of time. Wikipedia is a tool, not gospel. And… Read more »
Patricia Goodrich
2 days 1 hour ago

How about giving us some other reliable sources? I’d really like some more. However, I do start with Wikipedia. org and go from there.

Dennis Works
2 days 34 minutes ago
Patricia Goodrich: What can be considered a reliable source varies depending on the subject. After all, ‘Architectural Digest’ could hardly be considered a reliable source when it comes to medical issues/opinions. However, when it comes to building design I would consider it a good source. I might suggest that if you properly use Wikipedia as an initial baseline source, you might use the numerous sources listed in the footnotes of the various Wikipedia articles as secondary sources. After that, it’s a matter or laborious research and voluminous reading from as many sources you can get your hands on – the… Read more »
Peter Yankowski
2 days 20 hours ago
Since the election we have a heard an endless list of excuses why Hillary Clinton lost. The list includes but is not limited to: the Russians: FBI Director Comey; the media; fake news; sexism; rigged elections; Huma; angry white men and on and on and on. Adding to this list of lame excuses, Gwendolyn Hallsmith now tells us that its the “racist, elitist and undemocratic” Electoral system that is at fault. Ms. Hallsmith’s out burst zeros in on why the Democrat’s have been losing at ever level of government across the country for the past eight years. They are out… Read more »
Patricia Goodrich
2 days 11 hours ago

It’s good to see Gwen Hallsmith active again. I have great admiration for her.

James Hall
2 days 11 hours ago

If Mr Carpenter is going to bring the Koch Bros into this discussion, then we need to give equal time to George Soros, the massive amounts of money from all union sources, and the and the chief of Berkshire Hathaway.

James Hall
2 days 11 hours ago

If Mr Carpenter wants to bring the Koch Bros into this, then equal time is warranted for the likes of union money, George Soros, and Warren Buffet.

Lester French
2 days 11 hours ago

People fail to realize that the United States is not a Democracy. The United States is a Republic! The town’s, counties, states are generally set up as democracies.

Gary Murdock
2 days 10 hours ago
In my best Hillary imitation: “Ya Know, I would like to thank anarchist everywhere for their effort to make history by overturning a free and fair election for the first time in our nations history. And a special thanks go out to the community organizers of Detroit for getting so many dead people to the poles, I know that must have been a difficult task. I hope that you continue your protesting and fight for my right to be president, because me and Bill are in deep doo doo if we cant deliver to the foreign governments that pre paid… Read more »
James Rude
2 days 10 hours ago

This pretty much says it all:
http://michaelpramirez.com/without-the-electoral-college.html

We are a Representative Republic not a pure democracy. If you want to know why…read Book VIII of Plato’s Republic, as I am sure our founding fathers did in addition to the many classical liberal thinkers of their time.

Also, I find it interesting that with all the push by the media and Hollywood to have electors defect from President Elect Trump, more Democrat electors defected away from Mrs Clinton.

Edward letourneau
2 days 9 hours ago

If people are going to bring slaves into the discussion, lets start by explaining the difference between a slave that was given food and housing, and free people today who live on welfare that provides food and hosing. — They are slaves too, and we have to pay for them.

Gary Murdock
2 days 9 hours ago

“It was originally set up to give the Southern, slave-holding states more votes,” said Gwendolyn Hallsmith, who led protesters at the Statehouse. She called the Electoral College a “racist, elitist and undemocratic” system.

Ignorance on steroids + printed as fact without question = fake news.

The electoral college system is part of being a republic, not a democracy. The founders feared a true democracy, and what at the time was termed the tyranny of the majority. Thank you James Madison for your brilliant foresight.

Dennis Works
2 days 4 hours ago

Gary Murdock: THANK YOU! FINALLY, SOMEONE who knows what they’re talking about when it comes to the electoral college, a republic vs. a democracy, and the founders’ fears of BOTH minority rule over the majority AND majority rule over the minority.

As James Madison explained in Federalist Paper No. 10: “Representative government is needed in large countries, not to protect the people from the tyranny of the few, but to guard against the rule of the mob.”

Mark Trigo
2 days 9 hours ago
Holy cow, Secretary Condos is just plain wrong. The Electoral College most definitely helps small states like Vermont. Condos bases his opinion solely on the fact that the candidates don’t spend much time in Vermont. But anyone with a rudimentary grasp of mathematics will see that a vote in a small state is much more powerful than a vote in New York or California. If Condos doesn’t like the Electoral College for political reasons, he should at least be honest about that fact. Insulting the intelligence of Vermonters is not the way to go. Bottom line: Condos supports a change… Read more »
Bob Bouchard
2 days 5 hours ago

Yes, he is wrong. Donald Trump stopped in Maine five times just for one electoral vote. If Vermont was not so one sided, we would have had more visits.

Mark Keefe
2 days 9 hours ago

“Secretary of State Jim Condos, who presided over the electoral vote, said he is a “strong supporter” of electing presidents using the popular vote because the Electoral College does not help small states like Vermont.” This comment defies logic. We are a state of roughly 600,000 in a country of over 300 million. We get 3 electoral voles out of 538. Do the math – proportionally we have more influence than a popular vote.

David Dempsey
1 day 21 hours ago

Great point Mark. In the popular vote, Vermont would get a 2 tenths of 1% say in the outcome. In the electoral college, Vermont gets a 5.6 tenths of 1% say. If Secretary Condos feels that using the electoral vote doesn’t help small states, he must feel that it is better for Vermont to have less say in the outcome. He is a smart and capable guy and I think if he does the math he might reconsider his statement.

Jamie Carter
2 days 9 hours ago
““It was originally set up to give the Southern, slave-holding states more votes,” said Gwendolyn Hallsmith,” ??? Why wouldn’t counting slaves as a person in a popular vote give slave holding states more votes?? It was set up as a compromise. Some wanted a popular vote, others wanted Congress to choose the president. A compromise was struck … the electoral college system. “Secretary of State Jim Condos, who presided over the electoral vote, said he is a “strong supporter” of electing presidents using the popular vote because the Electoral College does not help small states like Vermont.” Neither would a… Read more »
Eric Rosenbloom
2 days 4 hours ago
In fact, to be fair, slaves should have been counted as whole persons in the population and thus increasing slave states’ representation in Congress even more. Women and children couldn’t vote then, and there were barriers preventing a lot of free men from voting, too. All of them were counted toward a state’s representation. Until 1913 (17th Amendment), Senators weren’t elected by popular vote but by state legislatures. The Electoral College continued the same process for the President. Any problem with the Electoral College remains a problem with the very undemocratic Senate, where the least populous state has the same… Read more »
David R. Black
2 days 8 hours ago
I don’t know what the question was, but here is the answer: Everyone knows that the electoral college process was in place before the election and has been for generations. Clinton may have won the popular vote, but that is still questionable because of inadequate monitoring. The people have spoken and that’s why the Republicans won 2623 counties to Clintons 489. The republicans won the Senate and the House.The republicans gained or elected 33 Govenors. The Republicans won 31 out of 50 states. I say that the American people spoke loud and clear. It’s time to heal and move on… Read more »
David C.Austin
2 days 8 hours ago
If people are so vehemently opposed to the concept of the Electoral College, why were they not protesting well before the election? I am guessing it has something to do with the fact that their candidate lost. These same people would likely be defending the very system they are protesting against if the situation was reversed. The DNC picked a bad candidate. And employed some fairly questionable behavior to get that candidate on the ballot. If you would like to protest something, that debacle would seem like a pretty good target. I did not vote for Trump. I did not… Read more »
Rich Lachapelle
2 days 7 hours ago

As usual, those on the hard-core Left throw around accusations of “racism” when they cannot get their way in a legal process or argument. The Democrats havn’t been this upset since the Republicans freed their slaves.

Jerry Kilcourse
2 days 7 hours ago

The Electoral College is an anachronism that makes about as much sense as limiting the vote to white male landowners in this day and age. Both have no place in today’s society. We live in the 21st century, not the 18th!

Mark Trigo
2 days 5 hours ago

An “anachonism” is something that is outdated. The Electoral College is a form of a representative democracy, which is not at all outdated. Scores and scores of countries choose their leader based on this type of system. Just look at Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy to name just a few. You may not like the system, but calling it an anachronism is just simply not true.

Jerry Kilcourse
2 days 2 hours ago

An “anachonism” is something that is outdated. The Electoral College is a form of a representative democracy, which is not at all outdated.

That’s only your opinion…the E.C. was meant as a check to keep the people from electing a demigod. It was never meant to be a form of “representative democracy.” If it was, the one with the most votes would always win. Most of the time isn’t good enough.

Mark Trigo
1 day 20 hours ago

Jerry, with all due respect, you do not know what a representative democracy is. Wikipedia has a good entry that explains it. Another term is an “indirect democracy.”

It’s not my opinion that it is not outdated. It’s a fact based on the scores of countries that still employ this type of governmental system. You may believe that the underlying rationale is outdated, but the system itself is still widely embraced.

John Greenberg
1 day 6 hours ago

Mark Trigo:

You’ve said twice that the UK, Canada, Germany and Italy have systems similar to “this type of system,” by which I assume you mean.our electoral college. None of these countries has a system even vaguely like ours: they’re all parliamentary systems in which the head of the party receiving a majority of seats in parliament gets to form a government, which serves only as long as the party’s majority remains unchallenged. How does any of this bear any similarity to our electoral college system for electing a president?

Mark Trigo
1 day 5 hours ago

Let me explain, even thought I thought that it was clear. In these countries, the leader of the country is NOT chosen by the result of a popular vote for the leader. This is a form of a “representative democracy”, just as the Electoral College is a form of a representative democracy. If you have any other questions I’m happy to answer them for you.

John Greenberg
8 hours 44 minutes ago

Mark Trigo:

Since the presidents (not the prime ministers) of Germany and Italy are directly elected,those countries are only partially “representative democracies?”

To be blunt, I don’t see how taking 2 completely different forms of governance — parliamentary systems vs. our total separation of executive and legislative functions — and combining them under the rubric of “representative democracy” clarifies anything.

OF COURSE, the US is a representative democracy. If we weren’t, we’d have 300 million presidents and/or decide every issue by plebiscite.

The question here isn’t WHETHER we have representatives, but how best to choose them.

Eric Rosenbloom
2 days 4 hours ago

What about the Senate (both US and state)?

Bill Gardyne
2 days 3 hours ago

So I guess that means you’d be just fine with NY and CA choosing our President? Without the Electoral College that would certainly be the net result.

Paul harrington
2 days 6 hours ago

While not attempting to defend our country’s current electoral college system, it would seem logical to me that those calling for its repeal would also object to the current allocation of U.S. Senators. As the ‘grand compromise’ leading to the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, Vermont with its population of 625,000 has the number of Senators as Texas with population of 27 million or California with a population of 39 million. At least regarding the lack of strictly pure population representation in the U.S. Senate, I believe it has served our country well.

