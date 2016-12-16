 

Robert Morgan: VSBE is trying to cripple independent schools

Dec. 16, 2016, 4:30 pm by 28 Comments

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Robert Morgan, of Peacham, who is a former president of the Board of Trustees of Thaddeus Stevens School, a private K-8 school in Lyndon Center.

This commentary is meant to provoke candid discussion about both the public behavior and what appears to be the private agenda of the State Board of Education in an attempt to hold it accountable for its actions in the future. In my opinion, representative members of the board exhibited, at the very least, disingenuous behavior at a public forum in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 6. It may prove, through their future actions, to have been deceitful. Or not.

I believe that those of us debating the rule changes for independent schools proposed by the board are currently acting out a version of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The educational community — left/right, public/independent — is caught up in a sartorial disagreement over the cut of the emperor’s wardrobe. No one seems capable of seeing and addressing what I believe is the very real and distressing reality: bureaucratic management of the failing public school system, professional educators who represent goals of the NEA that support the welfare of teachers over that of our student population, wish independent schools gone. I recognize that this is an inflammatory statement. It supports a point of view that almost never surfaces in a measured and civil debate of educational issues. It is not politic.

I challenge the Board of Education to prove my opinions scurrilous.

The banner issues revolving around independent school rules — those of access, public funding and special education support — can all be resolved if careful thought and compromise are brought to a mediation table. But the Board of Education must first change its intent from that of crippling independent schools to that of serving the greatest number of students at the highest level of success, a goal worthy of their public responsibility.

“If one of the Board’s several talking points is true, that independent schools are successful because they are not bound by the same regulations as the public schools — and if the success of all students is the ultimate goal of our society — then wouldn’t logic dictate that we remove onerous restrictions from the public schools in an attempt to help them thrive?”

Similarly, can the board continue in good faith to purport that the elimination of independent schools would lead to the improvement of education in the public sector? Where is the common sense in the argument that we should further hobble the independent system, thereby lowering the quality of education in general to a mediocre common quotient?

If my contention is false — that a covert agenda of the State Board of Education is to wield enough control over the existing independent schools to weaken their ability to survive and to attract higher enrollments and/or to discourage the creation of new independent schools — then now is the moment for the State Board of Education to prove it so by demonstrating fair governance to all. I would be most pleased to be proven wrong in my beliefs, happy to eat crow.

Jay Eshelman
5 days 6 hours ago
Vermont’s State Board of Education (VSBE) support of the State’s publically funded education monopoly is anything but covert. The VSBE in-your-face methodology has the support of education special interests. In fact, VSBE directors like Bill Mathis represent education special interests. Under the guise that the VSBE knows what’s best, it’s most interested in controlling the property tax spigot. To the VSBE, ever increasing (‘sustainable’) tax revenues are its annuity. Meanwhile, barely more than 50% of Vermont students meet the minimum academic standards required to attend college and expensive Special Education programs are sequestered by the monopoly with half of the… Read more »
Chris CoZi
5 days 45 minutes ago
It seems the fig leaf of “monitoring the spending of our tax dollars” (nothing wrong with that) has given ed-idealogues the opportunity to change the rules. When the “game” seems unfair to your side change the rules. Public schools do NOT compete with independent schools. Please reread that for effect. Independent schools DO compete with public schools and parents vote with their hard earned dollars while STILL paying their fair share of taxes. So as the “rules” are shifted to unduly burden independent schools you must agree that there is a reason. And that may lead you to your current… Read more »
Mark Tucker
4 days 23 hours ago
“The banner issues revolving around independent school rules — those of access, public funding and special education support — can all be resolved if careful thought and compromise are brought to a mediation table.” I couldn’t agree more. A path to that begins, in my opinion, by setting aside the consistent drone of hysterical claims that the public education community wishes to destroy independent schools. The majority of Vermont students who attend independent schools live in towns without a public option, and these institutions are not at risk in this debate. While you (they) are at it, let’s drop the… Read more »
John McClaughry
4 days 20 hours ago

Mr. Morgan seems to think that he is the first to discover the problem of “bureaucratic management of our failing public school system.” This has been debated for the past decade. For the best analysis, and specific and creative proposals for reform, see the report of the Ethan Allen Institute-sponsored Commission on Rebalancing Education Cost and Value (2009) at http://www.schoolreport.com/Ed_Commission_report_113009.pdf . See also the scathing Caledonian-Record editorial of November 19 at http://www.caledonianrecord.com/opinion/editorial/editorial-the-latest-attack-on-independents/article_d973bf97-d053-540c-9fa5-6da7e4a65542.html (which I had nothing to do with). Welcome to the fray.

Tom Cecere
4 days 15 hours ago
While I agree that the state board clearly has an agenda to close all or almost all independent schools, I object to the statement that our public schools are “failing”. Vermont’s schools are consistently ranked amongst the top of all states, by every independent measure. There is also no evidence that public schools do any differently with the same types of students who attend independent schools than the vaunted independent schools do. There is also a disingenuous comment proposing that the state remove all those pesky regulations from the public schools. These are not random bureaucratic regulations we’re talking about,… Read more »
Matt Young
4 days 9 hours ago

Tom Cecere, you said, “There is also no evidence that public schools do any differently with the same types of students who attend independent schools than the vaunted independent schools do.” For the hundreds of Vt children who suffered in the one size fits all public school monopoly and have moved on to tremendous success in an independent school, for those children and our families I say, you couldn’t be any more wrong.

Jay Eshelman
3 days 18 hours ago
Mr. Cecere: I suspect that your assessment of Vermont schools, as “consistently ranked amongst the top of all states”, is based on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Please understand that this is an assessment of fewer than 5% of Vermont’s students, that taking the tests is voluntary, and that being ranked ‘amongst the top’, as you say, is a relatively neutral perspective of academic performance. You should visit the NAEP site and review the NAEP evaluations of Texas, for example. Texas has a larger cohort and more far more diverse racial, English speaking and economic demographic than Vermont.… Read more »
Mark Tucker
16 hours 49 minutes ago
Tom, while I appreciate your recognizing that so much of public school policy is actually driven by Federal and State law and not simple whim, I wish you (someone, anyone!) would explain to me why you think there is a goal of closing all or most independent schools? To what purpose would that be? There is no money, let alone plans or intent, to replace our fine independent schools. With all due respect, this is a silly claim that many in the independent school movement continue to spout. Public schools are partners with their independent schools in their regions, for… Read more »
Matt Young
10 hours 42 minutes ago

Mark, the boards goal of closing independent schools is simple, to make children attend the public education monopoly and protect big public Ed jobs. Enrollment is down. The VBE is continuously looking for ways to put pressure on independent schools and make kids attend public schools. Elementary Public schools are not partners with independent schools in my town.

Bob Zeliff
3 days 19 hours ago
There seems to me a lot of spurious dialog that diverges and some what masks the core issue which should public money (property taxes) be given to private schools with no strings attached? It seems the education department wants private schools who take public money step up and accept all students (ex: address special education needs) and minimum teacher certification. That seems fair to me. Many (not all) private schools like the self selection process of the wealthy, and most qualified students with out having to address the most expensive and difficult parts the WHOLE eduction population. This leave the… Read more »
Julie Hansen
3 days 18 hours ago
I guess we will just keep saying this until someone notices. Service students with disabilities is regulated by the District — not the independent school. Why is this so difficult to grasp? It is a specious argument because it appeals to people’s sense of democracy but it is not truthful. 2368.1.4 No Right to FAPE for Children with Disabilities Placed by Their Parents at Independent Schools No parentally-placed child has an entitlement to a FAPE in an independent school (a) Where services are provided, they shall be provided at the discretion of the school district in which the independent school… Read more »
Mark Tucker
2 days 21 hours ago

Julie, the fundamental problem preventing a District from placing a special needs student at your school (as an Alternative Placement) is that you are not licensed to take special needs students, and the regulations that are germane to this do not allow the District to place a student there. You don’t like this – I get it – but this is not the fault of the District, nor is it a “Union” preference. It is special education law.

Jay Eshelman
2 days 21 hours ago

Please cite the regulation that requires ‘licensing’ as a requirement for SPED placement.

Mark Tucker
1 day 21 hours ago
It’s not licensing, it’s approval: 2224.2 Tuition for Independent Schools Tuition shall not be paid from public funds to any independent elementary or secondary school in Vermont for any Vermont student who has been determined eligible for special education unless: (a) The school is approved for special education purposes pursuant to Rule 2228 et seq.; 2228.1 Special Education Approval of Independent Schools (1) In order for an in-state independent school to receive approval for purposes of Rules 2224.2 and 2228.2 and 16 V.S.A. 2958(e), it shall obtain general independent school approval pursuant to Rule 2200, and also receive approval for… Read more »
Julie Hansen
2 days 20 hours ago

That is chicanery. Even if we are licensed, it is STILL not a parental choice. The district has full control. We can only serve students if the district wants us to. But I am sure you know this. So why argue that we employ a licensed special education teacher when the district can still deny students from attending our school? The feds reference Least Restrictive Environment and suggest that funding mechanisms should not be employed to prevent placement in LRE.

Jay Eshelman
2 days 18 hours ago

The point I’m trying to make, Julie, is to what extent the Fox is guarding the chicken coup. If the State Board of Ed. or the Agency of Ed. sets or even recommends the licensing regulation, it’s a conflict of interest favoring the Vermont school monopoly. In effect, as par. 2368.1.4 says it, SPED providers must be in the monopoly to qualify. I’m still having a hard time believing these administrators can be that overtly egregious in their methodology. I simply want to exercise my due diligence and read the regulation cited by Mr. Tucker.

Julie Hansen
2 days 12 hours ago

I am in full support of your comments, Jay. My response was to Mr. Tucker.

Mark Tucker
1 day 21 hours ago
Placement of children in alternative schools is a two-step process. First, the child’s IEP Team, of which the parents are supposed to be key members, have to determine that the public school placement is not appropriate. THEN, and only then, is a change of placement made, but only to a public or independent school approved to provide special ed services in the child’s disability category. If your point is that you want parents to have absolute control over the placement decision, that is not what current law and regulation allows. Or, if your point is that parents and the school… Read more »
Matt Young
2 days 18 hours ago
Mark Tucker, the state of Vermont seems to be able to ignore the federal regulation regarding educating in the “least restrictive environment.” Of course these licensing requirements come from union controlled big education, just as the new proposed regulations do. If big Ed truly cared about children and outcomes they would help find a way for tuition to follow the child to an appropriate setting, even if the setting wasn’t stocked with licensed teachers. Also of note, the state of Vt. has a huge percentage of children hastily categorized as learning impaired (a much higher percentage than neighboring NH). Once… Read more »
Matt Young
3 days 14 hours ago
Bob Zeliff, Vt public schools sometimes kick kids to the curb, they call it, “alternative placement” it’s the sneaky public monopolies way of doing one thing and labeling it as something else. I understand that the teachers union is powerful and important to your party, but why would you be willing to discriminate against those children who don’t succeed in the one size fits all public school factory? As we all know, the rules proposed by the state board of education are political in nature, enrollment is down and the big education monopoly will do anything to make kids attend… Read more »
Lee Stirling
2 days 21 hours ago
And now we’re seeing a renewed push, following a Blue Ribbon Commission report, that more needs to be done at the state level to offer regulated, high-quality, affordable child care for kids age 0-5. Sounds to me like the new goal is to include all infants, toddlers, and pre-schoolers and count them as part of the total student enrollment. Where else will all these supposedly needed child care centers go but inside or attached to our existing schools. It’s not like they’re all going to be built and run in private hands. That’s one way to address the issue of… Read more »
Mark Tucker
1 day 21 hours ago

Matt, this forum does not allow me to provide a full explanation of LRE (500 character limit). As an alternative, the full regs are at http://education.vermont.gov/documents/state-board-rules-series-2360

Bob Zeliff
1 day 17 hours ago

Matt, I think you misunderstand. Small towns like mine (Bridport) are rarely properly equipped to handle some special needs student. So it is very beneficial to the special needs student to have the opportunity of alternate placement where there are MUCH better resources….and some efficiencies when other small towns use this common resource.

That is certainly NOT kicking kids to the curb and is the opposite of the baseless derogatory statement you make our public schools and their teachers.

Matt Young
1 day 13 hours ago
Bob, I’m not sure if you have viewed our testimony, it tells the whole story. EVERY other member of our “team” wanted to try a small independent, the district refused to consider it. They acted unilaterally and kicked our son to the curb. My comments are not, “baseless” My son and actually our entire family suffered because of the LICENSED “experts”. Your words above are quite telling, public schools do not accept and serve all children, but private schools should? So we are now 5 years into a complete and utter transformation of our son. If big Ed really cared… Read more »
Mark Tucker
16 hours 28 minutes ago

Matt,

Since you brought it up . . . the latest data I can find is from 2012. Vermont does indeed have a higher % of students coded as Intellectually Impaired, .97% compared to .44 % in New Hampshire. But New Hampshire has 5.98% of students coded as Specific Learning Disability compared to 4.97% in Vermont. Because these disabilities occur on a continuum of severity, the differences are likely due to different eligibility rules in the two States.

Wondering why this is so important to the discussion about Independent schools?

Julie Hansen
11 hours 5 minutes ago
Several of us feel this is important because we are concerned about the speed with which students are identified as learning disabled. Not all struggling students are learning disabled; however, unless a student is identified as learning disabled, their needs will not be met. Independent schools run after school study halls, and teachers arrange to work with struggling students after school or before. Further, it appears that in the public system once a student is labeled learning disabled they are given material that is less challenging, as if it is not a learning issue but rather a brain or mental… Read more »
Matt Young
10 hours 35 minutes ago

Mark, Because I have personally witnessed children hastily categorized (presumably for federal money) I’ve seen MANY children move on to independent schools and flourish (with no special services) Once big Ed categorizes a child as learning impaired the district has an easy avenue to say, “sorry, we can’t pay for your child to attend an independent school, they don’t offer special Ed”
The district uses this method often. That’s not what I would consider a “partnership”

Mark Tucker
19 minutes 4 seconds ago
Matt, I have already addressed the silly argument that schools identify kids as having learning problems simply to gain access to more Federal (or State) money or deny access to independent schools. The only way that would even make sense is if the Feds or the State covered 100% of the cost for educating these kids – they don’t, even in the most extreme circumstances. And please, stop using the term “learning impaired.” That is archaic language formerly used to describe the challenges of 1% of the students in our schools. Julie, I couldn’t agree more that kids with learning… Read more »
