Robert Morgan: VSBE is trying to cripple independent schools

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Robert Morgan, of Peacham, who is a former president of the Board of Trustees of Thaddeus Stevens School, a private K-8 school in Lyndon Center.This commentary is meant to provoke candid discussion about both the public behavior and what appears to be the private agenda of the State Board of Education in an attempt to hold it accountable for its actions in the future. In my opinion, representative members of the board exhibited, at the very least, disingenuous behavior at a public forum in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 6. It may prove, through their future actions, to have been deceitful. Or not.
I believe that those of us debating the rule changes for independent schools proposed by the board are currently acting out a version of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The educational community — left/right, public/independent — is caught up in a sartorial disagreement over the cut of the emperor’s wardrobe. No one seems capable of seeing and addressing what I believe is the very real and distressing reality: bureaucratic management of the failing public school system, professional educators who represent goals of the NEA that support the welfare of teachers over that of our student population, wish independent schools gone. I recognize that this is an inflammatory statement. It supports a point of view that almost never surfaces in a measured and civil debate of educational issues. It is not politic.
I challenge the Board of Education to prove my opinions scurrilous.
The banner issues revolving around independent school rules — those of access, public funding and special education support — can all be resolved if careful thought and compromise are brought to a mediation table. But the Board of Education must first change its intent from that of crippling independent schools to that of serving the greatest number of students at the highest level of success, a goal worthy of their public responsibility.
But the Board of Education must first change its intent from that of crippling independent schools to that of serving the greatest number of students at the highest level of success, a goal worthy of their public responsibility.
“If one of the Board’s several talking points is true, that independent schools are successful because they are not bound by the same regulations as the public schools — and if the success of all students is the ultimate goal of our society — then wouldn’t logic dictate that we remove onerous restrictions from the public schools in an attempt to help them thrive?”
Similarly, can the board continue in good faith to purport that the elimination of independent schools would lead to the improvement of education in the public sector? Where is the common sense in the argument that we should further hobble the independent system, thereby lowering the quality of education in general to a mediocre common quotient?
If my contention is false — that a covert agenda of the State Board of Education is to wield enough control over the existing independent schools to weaken their ability to survive and to attract higher enrollments and/or to discourage the creation of new independent schools — then now is the moment for the State Board of Education to prove it so by demonstrating fair governance to all. I would be most pleased to be proven wrong in my beliefs, happy to eat crow.
Leave a Reply
28 Comments on "Robert Morgan: VSBE is trying to cripple independent schools"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Mr. Morgan seems to think that he is the first to discover the problem of “bureaucratic management of our failing public school system.” This has been debated for the past decade. For the best analysis, and specific and creative proposals for reform, see the report of the Ethan Allen Institute-sponsored Commission on Rebalancing Education Cost and Value (2009) at http://www.schoolreport.com/Ed_Commission_report_113009.pdf . See also the scathing Caledonian-Record editorial of November 19 at http://www.caledonianrecord.com/opinion/editorial/editorial-the-latest-attack-on-independents/article_d973bf97-d053-540c-9fa5-6da7e4a65542.html (which I had nothing to do with). Welcome to the fray.
Tom Cecere, you said, “There is also no evidence that public schools do any differently with the same types of students who attend independent schools than the vaunted independent schools do.” For the hundreds of Vt children who suffered in the one size fits all public school monopoly and have moved on to tremendous success in an independent school, for those children and our families I say, you couldn’t be any more wrong.
Mark, the boards goal of closing independent schools is simple, to make children attend the public education monopoly and protect big public Ed jobs. Enrollment is down. The VBE is continuously looking for ways to put pressure on independent schools and make kids attend public schools. Elementary Public schools are not partners with independent schools in my town.
Julie, the fundamental problem preventing a District from placing a special needs student at your school (as an Alternative Placement) is that you are not licensed to take special needs students, and the regulations that are germane to this do not allow the District to place a student there. You don’t like this – I get it – but this is not the fault of the District, nor is it a “Union” preference. It is special education law.
Please cite the regulation that requires ‘licensing’ as a requirement for SPED placement.
That is chicanery. Even if we are licensed, it is STILL not a parental choice. The district has full control. We can only serve students if the district wants us to. But I am sure you know this. So why argue that we employ a licensed special education teacher when the district can still deny students from attending our school? The feds reference Least Restrictive Environment and suggest that funding mechanisms should not be employed to prevent placement in LRE.
The point I’m trying to make, Julie, is to what extent the Fox is guarding the chicken coup. If the State Board of Ed. or the Agency of Ed. sets or even recommends the licensing regulation, it’s a conflict of interest favoring the Vermont school monopoly. In effect, as par. 2368.1.4 says it, SPED providers must be in the monopoly to qualify. I’m still having a hard time believing these administrators can be that overtly egregious in their methodology. I simply want to exercise my due diligence and read the regulation cited by Mr. Tucker.
I am in full support of your comments, Jay. My response was to Mr. Tucker.
Matt, this forum does not allow me to provide a full explanation of LRE (500 character limit). As an alternative, the full regs are at http://education.vermont.gov/documents/state-board-rules-series-2360
Matt, I think you misunderstand. Small towns like mine (Bridport) are rarely properly equipped to handle some special needs student. So it is very beneficial to the special needs student to have the opportunity of alternate placement where there are MUCH better resources….and some efficiencies when other small towns use this common resource.
That is certainly NOT kicking kids to the curb and is the opposite of the baseless derogatory statement you make our public schools and their teachers.
Matt,
Since you brought it up . . . the latest data I can find is from 2012. Vermont does indeed have a higher % of students coded as Intellectually Impaired, .97% compared to .44 % in New Hampshire. But New Hampshire has 5.98% of students coded as Specific Learning Disability compared to 4.97% in Vermont. Because these disabilities occur on a continuum of severity, the differences are likely due to different eligibility rules in the two States.
Wondering why this is so important to the discussion about Independent schools?
Mark, Because I have personally witnessed children hastily categorized (presumably for federal money) I’ve seen MANY children move on to independent schools and flourish (with no special services) Once big Ed categorizes a child as learning impaired the district has an easy avenue to say, “sorry, we can’t pay for your child to attend an independent school, they don’t offer special Ed”
The district uses this method often. That’s not what I would consider a “partnership”