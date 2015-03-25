News Release — Pathways Vermont
March 24, 2015
Contact:
Laura-Nicole Sisson, Development & Communications Associate
Pathways Vermont
Phone: (888) 492-8218 x 104
Email: [email protected]
BURLINGTON, VT – Pathways Vermont, a statewide social services agency, is preparing to launch a residential mental health program in coming weeks. Pathways’ Soteria program will be a residence for individuals going through a mental health crisis who are looking to avoid hospitalization and explore alternatives to psychiatric medication. The program is located in the city’s Old North End and will serve five individuals at a time.
Pathways’ Soteria is modeled after a program of the same name that operated in California in the 1970s. The program’s approach is grounded in the belief that exploring distressing experiences and developing understanding promotes healing and functional recovery. Soteria will offer intensive psychosocial support in a flexible, home-like environment. To learn more about the Soteria program visit www.pathwaysvermont.org/soteria.
The creation of Soteria is a direct result of Act 79, the legislation that brought significant changes to the state’s mental health system following the closure of the Vermont State Hospital in 2011. The program is funded by the Department of Mental Health.
Pathways will be hosting an Open House at the residence located at 226 Manhattan Drive on Thursday, March 26 from 10 am to 1 pm. All members of the community are invited to attend.
Pathways Vermont’s mission is to transform the lives of people experiencing mental health and other life challenges by supporting self directed roads to recovery and wellness in an atmosphere of dignity, respect, choice and hope. For more information, go to www.pathwaysvermont.org.
2 Comments on "Pathways Vermont prepares to launch new residential mental health program in Burlington"
One more reason we have a budget crises. This sounds like Medicaid dollars being used for housing ex-cons.
This has *nothing* to do with ex-cons and if done properly could save the state millions of dollars (psychiatric hospitalizations are *extremely* expensive).