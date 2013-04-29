Childcare union activists try one more time

Home health care workers have been authorized to unionize, and even state’s attorneys have been given the green light for collective bargaining.
The same right to form a union, however, has eluded home-based child-care providers.
Though a measure passed the House two years ago, it has been controversial in the Senate from the start. Child-care workers tied to the American Federation of Teachers have tried since 2011 to get authorization to engage in collective bargaining activities in Vermont.
Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor, hopes to change that state of affairs before the session ends. McCormack says the ability to bargain for wages and work standards is a “fundamental human right,” and he hopes this time a new compromise approach will make the proposal more palatable to members of the Senate.
On Friday, his committee, Senate Education, voted 4-1 to approve an amendment to the miscellaneous education bill, H.521, that smoothed out wrinkles in a plan that would allow home-based childcare providers to participate in the formation of a union that would negotiate with the state over policy issues. This move appeased Sen. Bill Doyle, R-Washington, who objected to the original language, which excluded small home businesses that do not receive subsidies from the state.
The third time could be the charm. The effort was first stalled in 2011 by large child-care centers, including the YMCA and the Burlington Boys and Girls Club. When these groups were removed from the bill, the legislation still went nowhere.
Then last year, Senate President Pro Tem John Campbell, other blue dog Democrats and Senate Republicans blocked the legislation because of alleged AFT strong-arming tactics (including a threat to pull campaign funding for a Senate political action committee). This year Campbell, who professes to be pro-union, has said he won’t stand in the way of a child-care unionization bill.
Others in the Senate, however, including Sen. Kevin Mullin, R-Rutland, remain adamantly opposed to the unionization of child-care providers. Mullin’s committee, Senate Economic Development, killed a similar bill earlier this session.
No guarantees, McCormack says, but it appears the amendment now has the votes in the Senate to pass. If there’s any trouble, he says he’s going to present a side-by-side analysis of the home health care bill (a nearly identical measure that passed with no debate last month) and the childcare unionization legislation to drive home his point — there is “no rational reason” to respect the rights of one group and deny those same rights to another.
In order to get the bill out of committee, McCormack says he had to make a major concession. (As he put it, “you can’t go off and be a leader if people aren’t following.”)
The amendment, he says, makes “no effort” to collect so-called “agency fees” for providers who don’t receive subsidies from the state. The House and Senate both recently passed legislation that allows unions in the public sector to collect a percentage of union dues from non-union employees because they benefit from the collective bargaining process.
Still, McCormack says, the amendment could meet with resistance, and he is prepared to counter attacks.
“My observation of the arguments against giving early child care providers the right to union is that these are generic anti-union arguments,” McCormack said. “They are the same arguments that were used in the Tennessee coalfields in the 1890s, the New York sweat shops in 1910 and in the Midwestern automobile factories in the 1930s. We as a people have generally decided collective bargaining is a fundamental human right.”
The AFT said in a statement that 13 states have similar legislation.
Sheila Reed, associate director of Voices for Vermont’s Children, a nonprofit group that has advocated for the unionization effort, is pleased with the committee vote. “We are now one step closer to ensuring that the people who care for our children every day will have a full voice in developing state child-care policies,” Reed said.
Leave a Reply
37 Comments on "Childcare union activists try one more time"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Deb Thayer
You’re an advocate of unions except when it comes to your industry. How convenient! If you already do the things you say for your employees then you shouldn’t have a problem with unionizing. A hypocrite! You only see the damage that a union will cause to your industry, but fail to look at the damage the unions are causing to other industries. Since you support unions for other industries, I hope your state government forces you to put your money where your mouth is and force you to pay dues.
I agree with Deb Thayer, And I see alot of familys suffering because we wont take the state aid for childcare anymore just so that we dont have to be in this union! Your shoving it down our throats.
Your hurting the parents more than anything. Start thinking about what your doing.
And re-read that verbiage – your FORCING a union on home daycares!!
I agree with the above messages. When will OUR voices be heard.WE DON”T WANT YOUR UNION….. it is just that simple. Please LISTEN to us.
I’ve just spent time on the the Child Development Division’s website and am impressed by the number of opportunities that exist to enhance quality, obtain professional development and to acess financial compensation for childcare work. It’s quite illogical to force independent workers to choose between paying to have these things that they already have or dropping their kids who are on subsidy. It’s a losing proposition for childcare providers and the families they serve.
Senator McCormick, your support of Vermont Early Educators United has meant the world to so many of us. You have shown true leadership. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to our worker’s rights! Not only have you supported us in your leadership but you have moved many of us in your words of encouragement. Working with dignity and pride alongside us has been inspiring. Solidarity!!!
I’m all for collective bargaining rights but when a union comes in that forces everyone to join whether they want to or not. what happens to the rights of those who don’t want to join? Joining any union should be a freedom of choice and I look forward tot he day when the state of Vermont passes Right to Work legislation. It will come, it is only a matter of time as half of the United States now has that legislation in place. At least some states recognize freedom of choice.
Carol – I was replying to Ms. Labarre and her post had nothing to do with babysitters. If you had bothered to read the string and were capable of conversation and comprehension with adults you might have realized that before you went off on your little tirade. Furthermore, the answer for you and your little anti-union buddies is simple – dont accept clients who are subsidized by the state. Its actually pretty simple.
well Roy if you had bothered to read the wording in the bill you would know that all childcare providers will have to join the union weather we accept children with subsidy or not so read things before you go all union on everyone. and if you are so in love with unions and what u think they can do for ppl perhaps you should move to a state where they have them. This is Vermont we are independent thinkers and do not need other ppl holding our hands and telling us what is good for us
Unionizing is just so ridiculous. After 30 plus years in this wonderful business of child care, I guess it will be time to hang up my hat.
Wow, Janette Dumont! You said it all and I agree with you. For all you union supporters who want a voice with regard to regulations that govern your business…where were you months ago when The Child Development Division from the State of Vermont invited EVERYONE to partake in the rewriting of the regulations? It sounds like you aren’t using the voice you have been given. Hmmmm…let’s fix what’s broken here!
Karen and Jasmine, your points are right on. This union drive doesn’t give anyone a “seat at the table” doesn’t give anyone a voice, it takes your voice away!
NO UNION!!! We already have a voice & no one seems to be listening to us.We have regulations mandated by the State and we follow them. Granted Unions work well in some jobs but for us home child care providers this is not going to work. I think everyone has posted the reasons so I will not repeat them all again.
To Roy, I find your remarks rude & totally unnecessary, please stop calling us professional business owners “babysitters”!!!
You are correct Tammy: “We already have a voice & no one seems to be listening to us.” Maybe you and other childcare professionals should organize and . . . form a Union. It will be your Union and the voice you all have will have a better chance of being listened to. Its called power.
What’s rude about “babysitters”? It is what you do. Sorry if the title doesnt elevate you to the position that you think you deserve but really, I’d like to be called the “King of England” but that doesnt make it so. I dont call waitresses “food service technicians” or my cleaning lady a “domestic engineer” but that doesnt imply any disrespect. If being called a babysitter is the biggest thing you have to whine about, consider yourself lucky.