Childcare union activists try one more time

Apr. 29, 2013, 6:20 am
Child care workers testified in force at a Statehouse public hearing on Wednesday evening. Those in red represented the Vermont Workers Center, while those in blue supported the legislation, and those in white opposed it. Photo by Nat Rudarakanchana

Home health care workers have been authorized to unionize, and even state’s attorneys have been given the green light for collective bargaining.

The same right to form a union, however, has eluded home-based child-care providers.

Though a measure passed the House two years ago, it has been controversial in the Senate from the start. Child-care workers tied to the American Federation of Teachers have tried since 2011 to get authorization to engage in collective bargaining activities in Vermont.

Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor, hopes to change that state of affairs before the session ends. McCormack says the ability to bargain for wages and work standards is a “fundamental human right,” and he hopes this time a new compromise approach will make the proposal more palatable to members of the Senate.

On Friday, his committee, Senate Education, voted 4-1 to approve an amendment to the miscellaneous education bill, H.521, that smoothed out wrinkles in a plan that would allow home-based childcare providers to participate in the formation of a union that would negotiate with the state over policy issues. This move appeased Sen. Bill Doyle, R-Washington, who objected to the original language, which excluded small home businesses that do not receive subsidies from the state.

The third time could be the charm. The effort was first stalled in 2011 by large child-care centers, including the YMCA and the Burlington Boys and Girls Club. When these groups were removed from the bill, the legislation still went nowhere.

Then last year, Senate President Pro Tem John Campbell, other blue dog Democrats and Senate Republicans blocked the legislation because of alleged AFT strong-arming tactics (including a threat to pull campaign funding for a Senate political action committee). This year Campbell, who professes to be pro-union, has said he won’t stand in the way of a child-care unionization bill.

Others in the Senate, however, including Sen. Kevin Mullin, R-Rutland, remain adamantly opposed to the unionization of child-care providers. Mullin’s committee, Senate Economic Development, killed a similar bill earlier this session.

No guarantees, McCormack says, but it appears the amendment now has the votes in the Senate to pass. If there’s any trouble, he says he’s going to present a side-by-side analysis of the home health care bill (a nearly identical measure that passed with no debate last month) and the childcare unionization legislation to drive home his point — there is “no rational reason” to respect the rights of one group and deny those same rights to another.

In order to get the bill out of committee, McCormack says he had to make a major concession. (As he put it, “you can’t go off and be a leader if people aren’t following.”)

The amendment, he says, makes “no effort” to collect so-called “agency fees” for providers who don’t receive subsidies from the state. The House and Senate both recently passed legislation that allows unions in the public sector to collect a percentage of union dues from non-union employees because they benefit from the collective bargaining process.

Still, McCormack says, the amendment could meet with resistance, and he is prepared to counter attacks.

“My observation of the arguments against giving early child care providers the right to union is that these are generic anti-union arguments,” McCormack said. “They are the same arguments that were used in the Tennessee coalfields in the 1890s, the New York sweat shops in 1910 and in the Midwestern automobile factories in the 1930s. We as a people have generally decided collective bargaining is a fundamental human right.”

The AFT said in a statement that 13 states have similar legislation.

Sheila Reed, associate director of Voices for Vermont’s Children, a nonprofit group that has advocated for the unionization effort, is pleased with the committee vote. “We are now one step closer to ensuring that the people who care for our children every day will have a full voice in developing state child-care policies,” Reed said.

37 Comments on "Childcare union activists try one more time"

Deb Thayer
3 years 8 months ago
Well, Senator McCormack again you have just not listened to what people that you have spoken to have said. I spoke with you, I've emailed with you. I am not anti union, I believe that unions are so important TO WORKERS. I am not a child care worker, I am a small business OWNER. I am not like the health care provider workers that work for big organizations like the VNA, I don't need protection from too many hours with out overtime pay , or protection from unsafe working conditions ,I own my business, I pay taxes, and pay my… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Deb Thayer
3 years 8 months ago
Well here we go again! Senator McCormick you just don't listen! That has to be it. I've spoken to you, I've emailed you, and tried to explain the difference between a Daycare Owner, and a health care provider worker and you just don't get it! I own my own business, a health care provider works for a big business like the VNA. That worker needs a union behind them to make sure that they are providing services to clients in a safe environment,not working too many hours without getting compensated, and are being aware of the rules and regulations that… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Levi Baer
2 hours 42 minutes ago

Deb Thayer
You're an advocate of unions except when it comes to your industry. How convenient! If you already do the things you say for your employees then you shouldn't have a problem with unionizing. A hypocrite! You only see the damage that a union will cause to your industry, but fail to look at the damage the unions are causing to other industries. Since you support unions for other industries, I hope your state government forces you to put your money where your mouth is and force you to pay dues.

0
 | 
0
  Reply
terry BRIANT
3 years 8 months ago

I agree with Deb Thayer, And I see alot of familys suffering because we wont take the state aid for childcare anymore just so that we dont have to be in this union! Your shoving it down our throats.

Your hurting the parents more than anything. Start thinking about what your doing.

And re-read that verbiage – your FORCING a union on home daycares!!

0
 | 
0
  Reply
Donna Aiken
3 years 8 months ago
I totally agree with you Deb. I am a small business owner as well and is the Union going to protect me against myself?? This is totally ridiculous. I have had numerous contacts in person and via email with Mr. McCormick and Mr. McCormick you sound like a broken record in regards you can not keep a basic human right such as a Union away from the people. I have mentioned we are not trying to keep a Union from those who want one BUT how is it fair to penalize us that do not want to join by making… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Christine Brosius
3 years 8 months ago

I agree with the above messages. When will OUR voices be heard.WE DON"T WANT YOUR UNION….. it is just that simple. Please LISTEN to us.

0
 | 
0
  Reply
Janette Dumont
3 years 8 months ago
and I QUOTE from childcareunioninformation.."The child care union movement has seen many reversals over the years. While the unions and their supporters claim that 16 states have child care unions, only seven of those are still recognized and of that seven, only six have active contracts." Yes, over HALF of those states that DID have unions, still do. and why? well Michigan can tell you here: "The union council has not delivered on its original goals to enhance and improve the delivery of quality care for children whose parents receive assistance from the department. That's why we will stop all… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Evelyn Trier
3 years 8 months ago
I am in full support of Home Providers forming a union! This is not about wages or anti-management! This is NOT a typical union. What they are working to do is to have a seat at the table- a guaranteed voice in the regulations that govern their profession. Any dues collected would be VOTED ON! They wouldn't be so insurmountable that people need to increase rates. Look at it more as a subscription to greater protection and involvement in the profession. No one is looking to tell others how to run their business. We're all in the business of teaching… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Janette Dumont
3 years 8 months ago
we HAVE a voice in regulations. and have since they started the process of re-writing them. And if you READ the bill, that is NOT what the bill claims. The bill boasts "higher subsidy reimbursement", more "professional development" and "grievance procedures". as well as "better working conditions"… and I dont care HOW "small" you think the dues are, ANY $ is more than I can afford. ANY $ taken from my check will need to be recouped somewhere else, and just HOW? by raising rates for my families! EVERY state where a union has passed, dues were between 600$ and… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Janette Dumont
3 years 8 months ago
this is directly from the bill: subjects of bargaining are limited to child care subsidy reimbursement rates and payment procedures, professional development,the collection of dues or agency fees and disbursement to the exclusive representation, and procedures for resolving grievances. The parties may also negotiate on any mutually agreed maters that are not in conflict with State or Federal law." This is what this "union" will do for us. No where does it say you get a seat at the table to have a voice in the regulations that govern our businesses. They wlll: TRY and get subsidy rates higher, (to… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Tanya Benosky
3 years 8 months ago

I've just spent time on the the Child Development Division's website and am impressed by the number of opportunities that exist to enhance quality, obtain professional development and to acess financial compensation for childcare work. It's quite illogical to force independent workers to choose between paying to have these things that they already have or dropping their kids who are on subsidy. It's a losing proposition for childcare providers and the families they serve.

0
 | 
0
  Reply
Stephanie Wheelock
3 years 8 months ago

Senator McCormick, your support of Vermont Early Educators United has meant the world to so many of us. You have shown true leadership. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to our worker's rights! Not only have you supported us in your leadership but you have moved many of us in your words of encouragement. Working with dignity and pride alongside us has been inspiring. Solidarity!!!

0
 | 
0
  Reply
Christine Labarre
3 years 8 months ago

I'm all for collective bargaining rights but when a union comes in that forces everyone to join whether they want to or not. what happens to the rights of those who don't want to join? Joining any union should be a freedom of choice and I look forward tot he day when the state of Vermont passes Right to Work legislation. It will come, it is only a matter of time as half of the United States now has that legislation in place. At least some states recognize freedom of choice.

0
 | 
0
  Reply
Roy Moss
3 years 8 months ago
Ms. Labarre – No, Right to Work legislation most likely wont come to Vermont. Most Vermonters are not right wingers and see the value in strong collective bargaining rights, understand that bargaining takes money and recognize that its not right for a group of people to benefit from a service that everyone else pays for. You, being a Vermont State Employee with the Deapt of Health certainly benefit from the work of the Union but of course, like most right wing extreemists, you dont want to pay for it. My suggestion to you would be to go work in a… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Carol Houle
3 years 8 months ago
Roy first of all you are under the misconception that Childcare providers work for the state, we do not, the majority of us are home providers who are self employed. We are our own boss we set our own hours, rates and working conditions. To try to unionize self employed people is lunacy. Just because we accept subsidy payments from the state does not mean we are state employees if we were we would be receiving all the benefits that go with that, like health insurance which we don't get. Subsidy payments are to help families pay for childcare. So… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Roy Moss
3 years 8 months ago

Carol – I was replying to Ms. Labarre and her post had nothing to do with babysitters. If you had bothered to read the string and were capable of conversation and comprehension with adults you might have realized that before you went off on your little tirade. Furthermore, the answer for you and your little anti-union buddies is simple – dont accept clients who are subsidized by the state. Its actually pretty simple.

0
 | 
0
  Reply
Carol Houle
3 years 8 months ago

well Roy if you had bothered to read the wording in the bill you would know that all childcare providers will have to join the union weather we accept children with subsidy or not so read things before you go all union on everyone. and if you are so in love with unions and what u think they can do for ppl perhaps you should move to a state where they have them. This is Vermont we are independent thinkers and do not need other ppl holding our hands and telling us what is good for us

0
 | 
0
  Reply   
Roy Moss
3 years 8 months ago
Oh Carol, you are amusing. We actually do have Unions in Vermont and I am a proud member. Second of all, I agree with your position. While I am a happy member of a Union and am a general supporter I agree that the idea of a babysitters union is absurd. Its bad policy for the taxpayer to put in place a Union with the sole purpose of jacking up the rates paid for babysitting subsidies. I pay may regular daycare babysitter less an hour than I pay the 15 year old that whatches my kids when I go out… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   
Maureen Corbeil
3 years 8 months ago
Well I have to say this whole thing is Ridiculous and I'm so tired of hearing what is good about a Union it's a bunch of nonsense and I think that everything Janette Dumont wrote was right on!! Basically they are saying only one side should have a voice well that does not seem fair does it.If there is a group of people who want the Union then feel free to go and do that but there is a group of us who have NO need for the Union.I have been running a Home based Daycare for 21 years and… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Karen Gladden
3 years 8 months ago

Unionizing is just so ridiculous. After 30 plus years in this wonderful business of child care, I guess it will be time to hang up my hat.

0
 | 
0
  Reply
Lynn Roberts
3 years 8 months ago

Wow, Janette Dumont! You said it all and I agree with you. For all you union supporters who want a voice with regard to regulations that govern your business…where were you months ago when The Child Development Division from the State of Vermont invited EVERYONE to partake in the rewriting of the regulations? It sounds like you aren't using the voice you have been given. Hmmmm…let's fix what's broken here!

0
 | 
0
  Reply
Nan Reid
3 years 8 months ago
I agree with Roy Moss. Union wages go toward paying for the true costs of bargaining with the state. This is not a profit making endeavor. Anyone who joins a union believes that the benefits far outweigh the cost of union dues. Frankly, I take issue with people who imply that my desire to form a union comes from a place of greed. I want to be able to negotiate at the table with the powers that be who come up with the regulations that dictate my profession. And I want to feel empowered to influence the state when it… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply
Cheryl Pariseau
3 years 8 months ago
Unions are 100% a profit making endeavor. Why do you think they want a childcare union so bad? It's for the children… Right… No it is for the $$$. This is guaranteed money that will be siphoned off subsidy check before they are even sent to the provider. The due they collect do not go 100% towards bargaining with the state. On March 1, 2010 the DHS Director in Michigan
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Karen Hebert
3 years 8 months ago
First of all to say the “generic comments” are like those of union opposers back MANY years ago, is plain ridiculous! How can you compare something so entirely different as to workers belonging to a large business to those of us small, INDEPENDENT,childcare business owners??!! My families have even realized how crazy your thinking is that this will help us providers at all!!! They will NOT pay us more because of a union!! They will pay more if we have to charge them more to cover our “fair share/agency fee” ~or will they walk & find cheaper, illegal care where… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Jasmine Gibbs
3 years 8 months ago
I am a parent that will LOSE MY DAYCARE if this passes. My daycare will simply stop accepting subsidy (as will so very many others) and so many kids will be uprooted from the child care providers who have practically raised them. I LOVE AND TRUST MY PROVIDER AS DO MY KIDS. Rather than change providers my 12 year old will have to be my daycare because there are so few options for child care where we are in rural vt and more than half of them have said that if This passes they will simply not accept subsidy anymore.… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Donna Aiken
3 years 8 months ago
Thank you Jasmine for speaking up as a parent. You are very correct in your “latch key” thinking. How safe is this going to be for the children that are placed in this situation. Wake up people and realize this is not a one size fits all bill. The Union voters say we are being unfair and taking away their right to have a Union. We are not saying do not have a union if you want one BUT do not be two face and in the same breath say it is ok for us who do not want to… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Deb Thayer
3 years 8 months ago
Evelyn, if you’ve read any materials from other states that have unionized you would know that dues fall between $600-$1000 per year,quite a lot to me! Stephanie, your support of Senator McCormicks leadership is amazing as he was quoted as telling his constituents ” We don’t have to listen to your tiny ,little voices ” That’s respectful!That’s leadership to be proud of! Christine ,not a choice if you accept the neediest of Vermont Families you’re told that you have to be a part of the union, or not accept those families.Thank you for being a state employee, yes you have… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Deb Thayer
3 years 8 months ago

Karen and Jasmine, your points are right on. This union drive doesn’t give anyone a “seat at the table” doesn’t give anyone a voice, it takes your voice away!

0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Emily Pryer
3 years 8 months ago
Thank you Senator McCormack. You are listening to the majority of providers that want a say in our profession and come together to improve early education in Vermont. All that early educators want is the right to vote for a union through a democratic process. The legislature does not decide for us – all they do is allow us to have a vote. If a majority of home-based providers want a union, then there will be a union. If the majority does not want a union, then there will not be a union. It really is as simple as that.… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Kay Curtis
3 years 8 months ago
Unions are a way that folks who do the work will have more power when decisions are made. I ask the providers who say “I already have a voice” why did you allow the State to take the incentives out of the STARS program? Where was our voice then? I ask you why did you allow the subsidy rates to be attached to the STARS system? This really hurts poor kids who cannot find a STARS program who will take them. I ask the providers who had issues with the licensing regulators if they felt like they had a voice… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Carol Houle
3 years 8 months ago
My name is Carol Houle, I own and operate Precious Ones Childcare out of my home in Brandon Vermont. I have been in business for 20 years. I am in strong opposition to childcare union bill. I feel that a union would take my right to express my views on childcare policies away and put it in the hands of people who might not have my best interests in mind. There are many avenues available to me to voice my opinion. To name a few, the Building Bright Futures group, they meet on a monthly basis and issues that directly… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Tammy Daly
3 years 8 months ago

NO UNION!!! We already have a voice & no one seems to be listening to us.We have regulations mandated by the State and we follow them. Granted Unions work well in some jobs but for us home child care providers this is not going to work. I think everyone has posted the reasons so I will not repeat them all again.
To Roy, I find your remarks rude & totally unnecessary, please stop calling us professional business owners “babysitters”!!!

0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Sam Marshall
3 years 8 months ago

You are correct Tammy: “We already have a voice & no one seems to be listening to us.” Maybe you and other childcare professionals should organize and . . . form a Union. It will be your Union and the voice you all have will have a better chance of being listened to. Its called power.

0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Roy Moss
3 years 8 months ago

What’s rude about “babysitters”? It is what you do. Sorry if the title doesnt elevate you to the position that you think you deserve but really, I’d like to be called the “King of England” but that doesnt make it so. I dont call waitresses “food service technicians” or my cleaning lady a “domestic engineer” but that doesnt imply any disrespect. If being called a babysitter is the biggest thing you have to whine about, consider yourself lucky.

0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Donna Aiken
3 years 8 months ago
I really think there are certain people who are getting away from what matters in our heart here. There is no reason to be rude as everyone should be able to handle themselves in an adult fashion. I do want to clarify that we are “professional daycare providers” and are not babysitters. There are many providers who have degree’s and many years of experience not including hundred’s of hours of professional development. I do need to make clear though Roy that it is not as simple as to just not accept subsidy if we do not want to pay a… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Roy Moss
3 years 8 months ago
Oh piffle. I agree with your position but doubt that it is based on some noble sense of community or family. It’s all about money. You dont want to pay dues. I understand that and theres certainly nothing wrong with it so why not just be honest about it? A union that would give “professional childcare provers” (feel better now dear?) more power at the bargaining table during negotiations for the rate of subsidy would seem to only help these families that you profess to care so much about by way of higher subsidy rates. As far what I pay… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Carol Houle
3 years 8 months ago
Your certainly right Roy when you say that its about money. One thing I really hate doing is paying for something I don’t need or want. Yes it could help the parents if subsidy rates were increased as all the families I have on subsidy do have to pay me the difference since my rates are higher than the subsidy rates. But if we have to pay dues I will be increasing my rates to everyone that includes families who do not qualify for subsidy which in my case is about half. So the increase in subsidy for families will… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
